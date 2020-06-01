Trump and Putin discuss Russia's attendance at the G7, but allies are cautious

President Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia spoke on the phone Monday, two days after Trump said he would invite Putin to attend a Group of 7 summit in the United States in September, the latest instance of a renewed round of personal diplomacy between the two leaders this year.
Hours after the Kremlin first described the call on its website, the White House released a statement saying the men had discussed "the latest efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen world economies,quot; and "move toward call of the G7 ". A largely similar Kremlin reading said Trump had initiated the call, and a senior White House official said Trump had extended a personal invitation to Putin to attend the meeting, which the president will organize.
Russia was ousted in 2014 from what was known as the Group of 8 after Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. Trump has supported re-entry, but even when he approached Putin, America's key allies. USA They reiterated that Russia was an outlaw nation that should be denied readmission to the group of industrialized nations, whose members include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Japan.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain opposed allowing Russia to return to the group because its government "has yet to see evidence of a change in behavior justifying readmission." , according to Reuters.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada He agreed, saying that "Russia's continued lack of respect and boast of international rules and norms is the reason it remains outside the G7 and will continue to be outside."
But neither would say whether their country would boycott the planned meeting, originally scheduled for June but postponed due to the coronavirus, if Putin attended as a guest observer.
With Russia's Justice Department investigation well behind him, Trump has recently accelerated his personal diplomacy with Putin. They have spoken several times this spring about world oil prices, exchanged shipments of medical supplies, and released an unusual joint statement commemorating Russian-American cooperation in defeating Nazi Germany.
Many Trump administration officials remain suspicious of Moscow, and overall relations between the two countries remain tense. The United States angered the Kremlin last month by announcing its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, a Cold War arms control deal, and last week the National Security Agency openly accused Russia of hacking the world.
But Mr. Trump continues to speak in positive tones. "Our relationship with Russia has come a long way in recent months," he said on May 21.
Trump has often spoken of readmitting Russia to the Group of 7, but the idea has failed to gain traction with the other members of the alliance, although France's President Emmanuel Macron said in 2019 that the move could be "appropriate,quot; if Russia out Resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where it has supported a pro-Moscow separatist movement.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Saturday, Trump proposed a bloc meeting in September that would include South Korea, Australia and India as well as Russia.
"I don't think that, like G7, it adequately represents what is happening in the world," Trump said, according to a joint report of his comments. "It is a very old-fashioned group of countries."
It was unclear from Trump's comments whether he was renewing his call for Russia's formal admission to the group, and he also suggested adding other nations to its ranks. But a senior administration official, speaking in the background Monday, said he was proposing that they attend as sole guests.
"As the G7 president, the United States can invite other countries to participate in the annual summit meetings," said the official. "Any permanent expansion of the G7 would require the agreement of all members."
The official also said the goal was "to include a more diverse gathering of countries that best represents the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic."
That was a different emphasis than what the White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah told reporters on Saturday, who said China would be the focus of such a meeting.
Trump launched his new plan on Saturday night, hours after German Chancellor Angela Merkel dealt an apparently fatal blow to an earlier proposal to host the summit in the Washington area in June, despite the continuing threat of the coronavirus. . The president's idea had received lukewarm support from other member states even before a spokeswoman for Merkel said the German leader, who has good relations with Trump, would not confirm his attendance at the meeting.
"Trump's tactic of readmitting Russia to the G8 is simply a ploy to divert attention from the shameful news that Angela Merkel, America's most important European ally in the fight against the pandemic and a resurgent Russia, does not want participate in a photo summit in DC, "said Andrew S. Weiss, vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
"Trump has raised this idea, which he surely knows is a total non-initiator, several times in the past to change the topic of urgent issues in which the United States is totally isolated or at odds with our closest allies, such as trade, climate change and Iran, "added Mr. Weiss.
As for the cause of his expulsion from the Group of 8, the annexation of Crimea, Trump has shown little sympathy for the outrage of the Ukrainian government, suggesting mid 2016 that Crimea is legitimately Russian territory.
The Kremlin statement said leaders had also discussed oil markets and "strategic stability," and that Putin congratulated Trump on the launch of the SpaceX rocket on Saturday. The Kremlin statement did not mention the protests that rocked American cities.
The White House statement noted that the Trump administration had sent 200 fans to Russia in mid-May, several weeks after a Russian military cargo plane with masks and fans landed in New York. Many experts said the Russian shipment had been a public relations ploy, a notion Trump rejected at a briefing in April.
"It was a very nice gesture on behalf of President Putin," he said, adding: "I am not concerned with Russian propaganda. Not even a little bit."
Katie Rogers contributed reporting.