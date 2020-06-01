Trump and Putin discuss Russia's attendance at the G7, but allies are cautious

President Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia spoke on the phone Monday, two days after Trump said he would invite Putin to attend a Group of 7 summit in the United States in September, the latest instance of a renewed round of personal diplomacy between the two leaders this year.

Hours after the Kremlin first described the call on its website, the White House released a statement saying the men had discussed "the latest efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen world economies,quot; and "move toward call of the G7 ". A largely similar Kremlin reading said Trump had initiated the call, and a senior White House official said Trump had extended a personal invitation to Putin to attend the meeting, which the president will organize.

Russia was ousted in 2014 from what was known as the Group of 8 after Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. Trump has supported re-entry, but even when he approached Putin, America's key allies. USA They reiterated that Russia was an outlaw nation that should be denied readmission to the group of industrialized nations, whose members include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy and Japan.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain opposed allowing Russia to return to the group because its government "has yet to see evidence of a change in behavior justifying readmission." , according to Reuters.