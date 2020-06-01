Trump addresses nationwide protests against police brutality and threatens to deploy US military

Donald Trump is trying to flex his presidential force as the nation remains in a state of unease since the death of George Floyd. As protesters gather in more than 100 US cities. USA To demand justice in Floyd's death, Trump has now threatened to deploy the US military. USA If the states cannot contain the violence of protest.

Trump made the announcement Monday night from the White House Rose Garden, saying he would "solve the problem,quot; if the governors were unable to do so.

"I am mobilizing all federal and local resources, civil and military, to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans," Trump said in the extraordinary speech, which was delivered when police fired tear gas outside to ward off protesters from the White House, according to NBC News.

"If a city or state refuses to take the necessary steps to defend the life and property of its residents, then I will deploy the United States Army and quickly solve the problem for them," Trump said.

To activate the army to operate in the US Trump would have to invoke the 213-year-old Insurrection Act, which is part of his plan, internal sources told NBC.

Military police forces would come from Fort Bragg in North Carolina and possibly Fort Belvoir in Virginia and could reach Washington in a matter of hours, these people said.

People familiar with Trump's decision said Trump was angry Sunday night over the destruction protesters caused in Washington, particularly over the vandalism of national monuments.

Note that Trump apparently agreed in a tweet with the idea that white nationalists were not involved in the destruction of property in these protests, although Minnesota officials said they believed that white nationalists were inciting the riots.

The Insurrection Act was last invoked during the Rodney King riots in 1992 in Los Angeles.

Trump's remarks came hours after urging the nation's governors to go "tough,quot; on rebel protesters. "Most of you are weak," he told them, according to the audio of the call, which was obtained by NBC News. "You have to dominate. If you don't dominate, you're wasting time, you're going to be run over, you'll look like a bunch of idiots, "Trump said.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!