trai: No, Trai will not lengthen mobile numbers – Latest news

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai said it has not recommended 11-digit mobile numbers, but only suggested the & # 39; 0 & # 39; when calling mobile numbers from landlines. The recommendation on the prefix & # 39; 0 & # 39; for fixed line calls to mobile numbers it will generate 2.544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to meet future requirements, he said.

Based on Trai's recommendation, the country will continue to follow 10-digit numbering for mobile services, and the regulator has "categorically rejected,quot; the change to an 11-digit mobile numbering plan.

"Trai has not recommended an 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services," the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

Trai has recommended a dialing prefix & # 39; 0 & # 39; while making a call from a landline number to a mobile phone number, the statement said, adding that entering a dialing prefix for a particular type of call "is not similar to increasing the number of digits in the number. of phone,quot;.

"This change in the dialing pattern will generate an additional 2.544 million numbering resources for mobile services to meet future requirements," he added.

Last week, the regulator had said that migration to a unified or single numbering scheme for fixed line and mobile services is not required at this time and that sufficient numbering space can be created by various methods, including the & # 39; 0 & # 39; for all landline to mobile calls.



In publishing his recommendations on "ensuring adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services,quot;, Trai considered that there is no need to change the dial plan for calls from fixed to fixed, from mobile to fixed and from mobile to mobile. .

It also recommended issuing a revised and new National Numbering Plan (NNP) as soon as possible, and has made suggestions on ways to free up unused capabilities, to create space for mobile services.

During the course of the consultation, most operators opposed 11-digit numbering for mobile numbers, arguing that an 11-digit numbering scheme would incur massive configuration modifications that include software and hardware, would imply additional cost for the players and would cause confusion and annoyance to the clients.

"The authority is of the opinion that some serious problems are anticipated with the change in the 10-digit to 11-digit mobile phone number. This would require widespread modifications to the switch settings that come at a cost."

"This would also inconvenience customers in the form of dialing additional digits and updating the phone memory. This could lead to more dialing errors, unsuccessful traffic and loss of revenue for the operator," the regulator explained in its recommendations.