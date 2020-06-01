Tory Lanez defends Ellen DeGeneres after being called by Don Lemon about BLM

Instagram / WENN / Instagram

After the call, Ellen uses her Twitter account to publicly share her stance amid the protests, but the rapper believes that there is no need to call Ellen.

Television personality Lemon gift He yelled out several famous and powerful names whom he felt were not doing enough for the Black Lives Matter movement. Among the celebrities he hit were Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler PerrySean "P Diddy"Combs and Duck.

"What About Hollywood? Strangely Quiet," CNN Host said during a conversation with the Rev. William Barber. "I've seen them on Twitter, I see them, & # 39; Oh, I love what Don Lemon is doing & # 39; … But they have to do more than that … Why aren't they helping these young people? These young people are standing on a platform on the edge of a chasm alone. "

"Yes, I'm calling you, and you can be mad at me as much as you want," he added. "And what they're doing, you're sitting there watching TV and you're fucking about it … Go to television or do something and help these young people instead of sitting in your mansions and doing nothing. And have a little bit of moral value and stop worrying about your reputation and brand. "

After the call, Ellen used her Twitter account to publicly share her position amid protests against racism and the police. "I support protesters who exercise their rights and face the horrible injustice that Blak's people in the United States face every day. #BlackLivesMatter," then "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"Host tweeted on Sunday, May 31.

In a separate post, Ellen shared that she made "a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and @ACLU in support of them, and I hope they will join me if they can. #BlackLivesMatter."

In response to this, fans apparently thought that Ellen did not need to be called because she has always been doing a lot for the community. "HAS ALWAYS HAD A PERMANENT POINT IN THE KITCHEN", the rapper Tory Lanez said.

According to Tory, a fan wrote: "Okay, but Ellen has always been giving communities back, so she doesn't need social media to help justify her position in this situation." Another chimed in: "Ellen has always supported African Americans, so I'm not surprised," and someone else commented, "What we are not going to do is accept any slander from Ellen."