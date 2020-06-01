Tony Streaming Award Celebration Postponed Amid National Riots – Up News Info

A Broadway-themed fundraising special to air Sunday, June 7, the night originally scheduled for the annual Tony Awards, was postponed in the wake of national unrest over the George Floyd police murder. "We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter," said an executive producer on the special.

Announcing the postponement today, Broadway on Demand CEO / President Sean Cercone said, “This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities right now are to listen, engage in meaningful dialogue, and do whatever possible to achieve real change in our industry and in our nation. "

The special, which aired on the recently launched Broadway On Demand platform, will be rescheduled at a future date.

With the closing of the Broadway coronavirus in place, the annual Tony Awards ceremony has been postponed, with no announcement on when or if the trophies will be awarded throughout this year. CBS, the home of the Tonys network, has scheduled a Grease Sing-a-Long as a replacement, a move that disappointed some of the Broadway insiders who were expecting some form of Tony-related programming.

Broadway On Demand stepped in by planning an hour-long celebration of the theater and the Tony Awards, with the support and fundraising for the American Theater Wing and The Broadway League, presenters of the annual Tonys.

Here is Cercone's full statement:

We are collectively saddened and angered by the mindless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and discouraged by the racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society. We at Broadway On Demand do not tolerate hatred, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind. Continuing violence against African Americans is unforgivable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history, and our priorities right now are to listen, engage in meaningful dialogue, and do everything we can to bring about real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe that theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divisions, and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity. Broadway On Demand recognizes that we have the power to influence and change the world through art. Our goal as an organization is to create a platform where underrepresented voices can be amplified and elevated. That is why it is of utmost importance that the programs we offer adhere to these beliefs and reflect the world in which we live.