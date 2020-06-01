Toni Braxton and Tamar Braxton are terrified during these terrible times: "they want to hurt us,quot;

Toni Braxton addresses a few things about what's been going on across the country lately after George Floyd's death. Check out the message he shared along with a video the other day.

‘These cops may have been fired, but it doesn't matter. I am completely disgusted and horrified. How do I protect my children? #georgefloyd, "Toni captioned her post.

Tamar Braxton weighed in on the comments and wrote, "It's terrible," then changing the Beverly Hills curfew AFTER 4 to 4 p.m. M.

Someone else said: & # 39; @tamarbraxton hahaha seriously that was crazy giving us a curfew after the curfew & # 39 ;, and a follower said this to Tamar: & # 39; @tamarbraxton please stop watching this disaster give thanks to God sing a song kiss your son love in your sisters call your mom call your dad call your brother and just spread love.

One commenter posted, "@tamarbraxton exactly his plan, and they have other agendas behind him," and another Instagram installer said, "Yeah! I didn't get my text message until half an hour AFTER the new 4pm curfew. What if I was already outside and far from my house? 😮 '

Someone else said: trouble @tamarbraxton Jacobs problems. Until "black,quot; people unite and follow the commandments and the highest, this will always happen to us. We are a # lost people and a # cursed people. Everything is in the Bible. We continue to do this to ourselves and our punishment was a curse to the Most High. It says so in the Bible. He scattered us and we began to worship other gods and idolize other gods and people. Until we unite and follow the Highest, unfortunately, things (protected by email) change. ✊🏾 My heart hurts but I will continue to pray for my brothers and sisters. I am afraid that my children "continue to pray to everyone,quot;.

One follower said, "It is so horrible that this still continues every day. I pray to God that I will hug you and your children."

Toni recently shared a post on her social media account in which she did offer her gratitude to Michael Jordan for standing up to make a difference in their children's future.



