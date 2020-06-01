Tokyo Jetz faces violent reaction after she refers to George Floyd's death in a humorous way

As we all know. Tensions around the world are quite high at the time after George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis.

Many people have taken to the streets of their villages to protest against the injustice that has been going on in the black community for years, and have also shown their support for George Floyd in obtaining the justice he deserves.

On Monday, rapper Tokyo Jetz started catching up on social media after a video showed her talking about the George Floyd massacre in a joke. In the video she can be seen playing with a friend while saying, "I'm George Floyd, your idiot."

In light of everything the country is facing in response to his death, people were not here to receive his comments and we are asking that it be canceled.

A social media user said"I can't believe Tokyo Jetz, a black woman with a black son, even fixed her mouth to say that shit."

Another person said: “At no time should you make fun of or joke around with George Floyd or Eric Garner, or any situation like this. So for Tokyo Jetz to do that shit right after it happened. I can't fuck with you now. "

Check out what other people had to say below:

Oh wow, Tokyo Jetz was so out of place … we were all making little jokes and laughing at certain shit, but what he said was very insensitive when saying that wild shit came out of his mouth – An entire Leo (@the_coins) June 1, 2020

Tokyo Jetz could have said literally anything else, I just don't get it. pic.twitter.com/00MycgLh7v – JT🍭 (@ConnectThaThots) June 1, 2020

Tokyo Jetz: "I'm going to George Floyd, ass,quot; Blacc Twitter: pic.twitter.com/UeLHf4gOQw – Decaf Metcalf (@ 16Smuccyy) June 1, 2020

Those who are familiar with Tokyo Jetz know that it gained popularity on social media through its multiple freestyle videos. That later gave him the opportunity to sign with T.I. Grand hustle Registration tag.

