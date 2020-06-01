Tokyo Jetz apologizes with tears in his eyes for George Floyd Joke (Video)

After receiving a backlash from his fans, rapper Tokyo Jetz has issued an apology for making a joke about the death of George Floyd.

The Jacksonville, Florida native was thrilled when she addressed her fans in a tear-stained apology that she posted on her Instagram page.

In the three-minute video, Tokyo repeatedly explained that he was not making an excuse for his actions in his opening video. "What I did was wrong as hell," Tokyo began to apologize.

To catch up, on Monday morning, Tokyo Jetz was trending on social media after a video appeared showing her talking about the murder of George Floyd in a joking manner. In the video, she can be seen playing with a friend, saying, "I'm George Floyd, your muthaf *** in a **."

While some felt it was just a bad joke, others on social media called for it to be canceled for ignoring the death of George Floyd, who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after Chauvin knelt in his neck for over seven minutes.

A social media user said"I can't believe Tokyo Jetz, a black woman with a black son, even fixed her mouth to say that shit."

In her apology, Tokyo addressed the fact that she is the mother of a black boy while apologizing to George's family and the protesters who have been demanding justice on his behalf.

"I don't want anyone to think I don't understand that I'm black as shit," said Tokyo Jetz. "I am nothing else. I could never be anything else. I do not want people to think that I do not understand that my son is black as hell and that at any moment, it could be me who needs someone to defend me. It could be him, he could be anyone around me.

She continued: “I made a bad decision. I made a joke about a situation as serious as shit. And I promise you anything you could want to tell me, I said 10 times worse. "

You can see Tokyo Jetz's full apology below:

