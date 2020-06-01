Tiny Harris wishes her best friend a happy birthday with this emotional post

Tiny Harris writes an emotional message to her best friend for her birthday. Check out her post for Shekinah Anderson.

‘Happy birthday to my baby, my best friend @thatshekinah thanks for being you! Big-hearted, God fearing, fun, awesome! I love you 4life .. see you soon! 👑❤️🥳🤩 I have to admit that I've become lazy looking through pix 4 bdays because my family pg @tinyukteam is too much! Thank you. Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said, "All you have to do is post that bike ride of all of you lol 😂nahh tho HBD," and another follower posted this: ‘This is Shekinah! Friends with high profile rich black women from ATL! When did it become the voice of a movement? "

Another follower said: ‘If I can't find a friend like this, I don't want one. Happy Birthday!!!!!!! May God bless you so that you see many more! "And someone else posted this:" Damn it, I love you too! Happy birthday Jo! "

Another follower said, "Happy birthday my friend @thatshekinah Beautiful from the inside out," and someone else posted this: "Happy birthday for the life of the party @thatshekinah,quot; I hope your day is as "as you are!"

Someone else said: ‘HAPPY (email protected), we know exactly what he meant. This is our city and we are not trying to live at SLUMS. Celebrate your day and don't let anything break your spirit or "❤️ for doing the right thing,quot;, and another follower commented: "Happy birthday beautiful @thatshekinah, you really are a beautiful and fierce and sweet woman of God,quot;.

Apart from this, Tiny shared a video that really impressed her. It is the most powerful graduation speech he has ever seen in his own words.

‘This was the most powerful graduation speech I have ever seen! I don't know who this young man is, but I salute him and this kind of 20/20 🙏🏽👑🙌🏽💪🏽 ’Tiny captioned his post.

People praised the friendships among the ladies.



