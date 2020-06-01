Tim Cook addresses George Floyd murder in company-wide email – BGR

George Floyd was killed by a police officer who pressed his knee hard against Floyd's neck for 8 straight minutes.

The senseless murder sparked a wave of protests against racial inequality and police abuse across the country.

Tim Cook on Sunday sent a memo to Apple employees about racial injustice and more.

The murder of George Floyd on Memorial Day, along with the delay in arresting and charging Derek Chauvin, sparked a wave of mass protests in dozens of major U.S. cities this past weekend. In the blink of an eye, issues of racial inequality and police abuse became national topics of conversation to a degree that we have not seen in decades.

Floyd's murder, of course, did not happen in a vacuum and was preceded by the vigilante murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Atlanta and the recent video of a white woman in Central Park hysterically calling the police and lying about being threatened by an African American. . bird-watcher.

Amid the recent turmoil, several companies issued statements this weekend expressing their support for the protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix, for example, took to Twitter on Sunday and said:

To be silent is to be an accomplice.

Black lives matter. We have a platform and we have a duty to our black members, employees, creators and talents to speak up.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has long been an advocate for social justice, also addressed the issues through an email sent to Apple employees. Cook's letter, which was obtained by BloombergIt can be read in its entirety below:

Equipment, Right now, there is pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To unite, we must defend each other and acknowledge the fear, pain, and outrage properly provoked by George Floyd's mindless murder and a much longer history of racism. That painful past is still present today, not only in the form of violence, but in the daily experience of deep-seated discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate number of illnesses in black and brown communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and education that our children receive. Although our laws have changed, the reality is that their protections do not yet apply universally. We have seen progress from the America I grew up in, but it is equally true that communities of color continue to suffer discrimination and trauma. I have heard from many of you that you are afraid: fear in your communities, fear in your daily life and, most cruel of all, fear in your own skin. We cannot have a society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom of fear for every person who gives this country their love, work and life. At Apple, our mission has been and always will be to create technology that enables people to change the world for the better. We always take advantage of our diversity, we welcome people from all walks of life in our stores around the world, and we strive to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone. But together, we must do more. Today, Apple is making donations to various groups, including the Fair Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society. For the month of June, and in honor of the June 15 holiday, we will also match two-for-one donations to all employees through Benevity. To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of pain that is felt deeply but often ignored. Questions of human dignity will not be left out. To our colleagues in the black community: we see you. You matter, your lives matter and you are valued here at Apple. For all of our hurt colleagues right now, know that you are not alone and that we have resources to support you. It is more important than ever to speak to each other and find healing in our common humanity. We also have free resources that can help, including our Employee Assistance Program and mental health resources that you can learn about on the People site. This is a time when many people may desire nothing more than a return to normalcy, or a status quo that is only comfortable if we avoid our gaze of injustice. As difficult as it is to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim beyond a "normal,quot; future and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice. In the words of Martin Luther King, “Every society has its protectors of the status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are known to sleep through revolutions. Today, our survival depends on our ability to stay awake, adapt to new ideas, stay vigilant and face the challenge of change. " With each breath we take, we must commit to being that change and creating a better and fairer world for all.

Incidentally, Cook, a few days earlier, posted the following on Twitter:

Minneapolis is grieving for a reason. To paraphrase Dr. King, negative peace, which is the absence of tension, is not a substitute for positive peace, which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 29, 2020

