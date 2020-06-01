Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren speak out against racism for their daughter

Amid riots across the country after the death of George Floyd, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins They have spoken out against racism with their daughters in mind.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated country star and his wife of nearly eight years flocked to social media with statements expressing both their uncertainty about what to say and their desire to speak. The couple is the mother of three daughters: Willa gray, 4, whom they adopted from Uganda, Ada James, 2 and Lennon Love, 3 months.

"As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters, I have struggled with what to say today," the artist began. "We have navigated forms of racism directly, and while there is overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes it is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it may be much easier to choose silence, but today I choose to speak."

Thomas referred to his own experience, writing: "I have no idea what it feels like to be profiled by the authorities, negatively treated or threatened my life because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrible murder of George and thought about the mistreatment to other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry. "

She also reflected on her family, noting: "It scares me when I think of my daughters and what kind of world they will grow up in and how my job as a father is to show them how to lead with love against hate. Knowing their value and value not only as women but like human beings ".