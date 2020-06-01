Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren speak out against racism for their daughter

Amid riots across the country after the death of George Floyd, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins They have spoken out against racism with their daughters in mind.
On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated country star and his wife of nearly eight years flocked to social media with statements expressing both their uncertainty about what to say and their desire to speak. The couple is the mother of three daughters: Willa gray, 4, whom they adopted from Uganda, Ada James, 2 and Lennon Love, 3 months.
"As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters, I have struggled with what to say today," the artist began. "We have navigated forms of racism directly, and while there is overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes it is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it may be much easier to choose silence, but today I choose to speak."
Thomas referred to his own experience, writing: "I have no idea what it feels like to be profiled by the authorities, negatively treated or threatened my life because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrible murder of George and thought about the mistreatment to other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry. "
She also reflected on her family, noting: "It scares me when I think of my daughters and what kind of world they will grow up in and how my job as a father is to show them how to lead with love against hate. Knowing their value and value not only as women but like human beings ".
"I have witnessed how my black gang and crew members on the road sometimes struggle to feel safe due to the color of their skin," he shared. "This is unacceptable."
"I don't believe in hate. I believe in love. What happened to George was pure hatred," the star continued. "We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in the heart of those hearts that have been overcome by hatred and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding of myself and awareness of the experience of abuse than those of another skin color pass. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives to violence or suffered trauma at the hands of racial oppression and injustice. "
When the singer concluded his message, he asked a question: "What can we do? I ask myself this question every day. Each of us must be part of the solution and we must continue educating ourselves, continuing to support us both financially and by serving those organizations. who do a good job in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country. And if you're like me, keep on praying. "
"If there is any question about where I am standing, let me be clear: I am with you, I am with George and his family and all those who have faced racism," he said. "I am with my wife and daughters. We will fight this fight for the rest of our lives. Rest in peace, George. We are not going to let this go."
On Lauren's page, the mother of three spoke about her struggle to speak on social media as a white mother of a black child given the "shame,quot; she faces.
"I've been nervous about posting something in the past and even now because some people believe that I, as a white mother, am not worthy or incapable of raising a black daughter. I think shame comes from people who choose to see only my white skin and brown skin and they refuse to see our hearts and love for each other. That shame has created so much anxiety in me that I am afraid to share my heart on social networks, "he explained.
"But as her mother, I want her to be VERY sure that I am HER mother defending her not just for her, but for every person who shares her beautiful brown skin," she wrote. "I want to be her mother to raise her to know what it means to have brown skin and be proud of it. I want to be her mother who does not listen to the shame of the colors of the skin, but listens to the Spirit of God who wove each color of skin on her mother's womb for His glory Because the truth is: I AM HER mother who FIGHTS for her I am her mother who celebrates not just WHO she and her two sisters are, but WHO they are and exactly who God created them for "
Lauren continued, "It is difficult for me to figure out what I want to tell you, and what I want to say to the rest of the world. I think there are parts of my heart that can be shared with the world publicly, but there are parts of my heart. they should stay here at home just for her and all my children. However, I think I am being disobedient to God if I do not speak out against injustice and fight for change. I think if I remain silent, I am betraying my brothers and sisters. I believe that if I remain silent, I am betraying my daughter. I believe that if I remain silent, I am betraying the heart of God. "
"Don't be quiet," he encouraged her. "Fight. Use the most powerful weapon of all: love. Look at the One who created that weapon and follow His direction. Together, let us be an army for love. That means speaking out loud for injustices whether or not we share the same skin, color, language, beliefs … the list goes on. I want my children to cling to good. Love, peace, kindness, joy. I want them to be good. Injustice is bad. It breaks God's heart. I pray that break each of our hearts for this injustice until I return. "