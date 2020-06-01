This video of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl working together is amazing

Sushmita Sen could be away from the big screen for a long time, but her social media profile gives us a glimpse of her perfect life. The former Miss Universe is dating model Rohman Shawl and every time she posts photos and videos with himShe surely makes us go soft.

Sushmita Sen shared a video on her profile where she was seen exercising with Rohman Shawl. From doing some hard yoga together to enjoying some push-ups, the couple is super fit and loves to keep fit. Needless to say, they make it seem so easy.

Rohman also left a comment on the post., calling his beloved his teacher and his inspiration. Rohman commented: "I love you, my # partner # strength # teacher # inspiration,quot;. The couple stays in shape, stays together. It is not!