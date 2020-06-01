This is how Ranveer Singh reacted to the flashback photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's popular romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 7 years yesterday. Deepika celebrated the special day by sharing some memories of her appearance test with her fans. And husband Ranveer Singh made a nice comment to wife Deepika's post.

Deepika shared flashback images, where the two can be seen posing for the camera during their appearance test for the film. Along with the images, Deepika wrote: & # 39; & # 39; Our first appearance test … & # 39; Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain … Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge & # 39; -Naina Talwar # 7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @ hussain.dalal #ranbirkapo #bunny @dharmamovies @karanjohar & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Well, she received a tremendous response from all her fans, and among them her husband Ranveer Singh also commented on the post by writing "cuuuute,quot;. Now that is such an adorable thing to do!





Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani played an important role in Deepika's career. She played the character, Naina in the Dharma Productions movie while Ranbir played Bunny. The chemistry between the two was epic and their performance and characters are remembered even today. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin also played important roles in the film.