This background image can lock your Android, so avoid it at all costs – BGR

An Android wallpaper is enough to block phones made by Samsung and other phone makers, and that's thanks to an incorrect Google color profile.

The lock may force you to restore the phone to factory settings, which means that you will lose all data in the process.

There is a way to save the sunset image and use it as your wallpaper, and it involves editing the photo or taking a screenshot.

In general, we advise you to avoid specific messages on the iPhone that may block your device. It's usually a stranger character string, a perfect storm if you like, that can make the phone unresponsive, and those issues can be fixed most of the time. Now is the time to discuss a similar problem affecting Android devices, an image that can lock your phone if you use it as wallpaper. Unlike the iPhone SMS error, this one only affects your device if you set that image as wallpaper by yourself, so you can't accidentally find it.

Samsung known leaks Ice universe He posted the warning on Twitter on Sunday, advising phone users to avoid the temptation to set the photo as the wallpaper. The image itself is beautiful enough to convince some people to save it and set it as wallpaper.

WARNING!!!

Never set this image as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will make your phone lock!

Do not try!

If someone sends you this photo, ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

However, if you are looking for a challenge and you are curious to know if everything works on your Android device, then be prepared to spend time fixing the phone. How Android Central He explains that the sunset image will block any Android phone, and it's all due to an incorrectly encoded Google color profile that actually causes the entire UI of the Android system to crash.

Opening the image in a browser or saving it to your phone will not cause crashes. In fact, any editing you decide to make to the image will fix the problem and you can set it as your wallpaper. A screenshot version would also work.

However, if you set the original file as wallpaper, any Android phone will be locked.

The solution that most people could opt for is a factory reset of the phone, in which case you'd better have a recent backup handy. You can also try booting into safe mode and then quickly replace the wallpaper with something else. Android Central It says there is another solution available, but only if you have a custom ROM or root your phone, something not many people do – use your recovery app if you have one to purge the wallpaper image data.

That being said, all you have to do to avoid the problem is to ignore the image above. Or, if you really need it as your wallpaper, just edit it before setting it up.

