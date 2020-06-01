These are the 10 largest shareholders of Indian IT giant TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the largest IT service company in the country. With offices in 46 countries around the world, TCS The number of employees was 448,464 at the end of fiscal year 2020. I wonder who the 10 are? largest shareholders from TCS? Here are the top 10 major shareholders of the company, plus RDA and ADR directors, developers, and holders, according to the company's annual report for fiscal year 2020.

Note: This is the number of shares that these companies / entities had at the end of fiscal year 2020.