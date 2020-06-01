Theresa Kang-Lowe exits WME to launch management company with deal at Apple – Up News Info

Theresa Kang-Lowe, a respected enlightened agent and WME partner, will leave the agency. You will hear that it will launch its own management / production company and is finalizing a multi-year general agreement with Apple TV +. He will join his client Alfonso Cuarón, who has a general agreement with Apple TV +, and will continue to represent him, along with other selected clients, as manager.

Kang-Lowe, who has been a partner with WME in the agency's literary department since 2014, is one of the most prominent outlets for WME, which recently suffered cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the agency, he has represented television and film clients, including Gillian Flynn, Steve Zaillian, Lisa Joy, Simon Beaufoy, Lena Waithe, Guillermo Del Toro, David Goyer, Destin Daniel Cretton, Roberto Patino, Prentice Penny, Justin Simien, Charles King & # 39; s MACRO TV Studios, The Ink Factory studio, among other notable.

His focus has been to represent clients with powerful voices speaking in social conversation, while being entertaining. At WME, Kang co-founded Empower, a company-wide program that promotes diversity and inclusion. In 2019, she was named Entrepreneur in Residence for Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti by the Evolve Entertainment Fund focused on increasing diversity in the entertainment community.

Kang-Lowe started in the Endeavor mailroom in 2003. She was promoted to agent in 2007.