Theater executive, mentor was 61 – Up News Info

John McCormack, a long-time behind-the-scenes force at the Off Broadway Theater, died on Monday, May 18 at his home in Queens, New York, of natural causes related to COVID-19. He was 61 years old.

McCormack's death was announced by the INTAR Theater in Off Broadway, where he was executive director.

During a nearly 40-year career, McCormack was an influential actor in New York theater, working in production, art director, and executive positions at companies such as Ensemble Studio Theater, Naked Angels, the Zipper Theater, his own company, All Seasons Theater and , since 2006, INTAR.

Many of the artists and writers he defended would successfully continue their careers in theater, film, and television. Among the artists whose careers impacted over the years were actors Kevin Bacon, Patricia Clarkson, Rob Morrow; playwrights Warren Leight, Richard Greenberg, Lucas Hnath, and Alan Zweibel; director Mark Brokaw and artistic directors Douglas Aibel, Bernard Telsey and Christopher Ashley, among many others.

"No one encouraged me more as a playwright than John McCormack," said Tony Award winner Leight for Side man and executive producer of Law and order: SVU. "He produced the first staged reading of Side man and at least a dozen of my acts in the last 25 years. He was tireless in his support of the writers and actors, and was totally discreet when someone tried to thank him. "

Greenberg, whose work Invite me out He won a Tony in 2003 and was about to revive on Broadway when the pandemic closed, and he said, "I don't think I fully understood John (of course, you can say that from anyone), but an idea about him. It has stuck. In recent days: I think of anyone I have ever known who has made a life in the theater, who was less concerned with conventional notions of success. He worked on what he liked, who he liked, and was deeply loyal. That's really something. "

Tony-winning playwright Christopher Durang called McCormack "a great advocate for writers at all levels," who "gave me room to bring a preliminary draft to an informal reading series I was having with my partner, John Augustine. It was the first act of what would become Betty's summer vacation. "

Director Mark BrokawHow I learned to drive, this is our youth), she said: "I met John at the Ensemble Studio Theater a few days after arriving in New York, and he immediately took me under his protection, as he did many others, and guided and nurtured me over the years. He was a wonderful man, kind, smart, generous and wickedly funny. We spent a lot of time together laughing. "

McCormack is survived by his sister Katherine McCormack and wife Theodore Kagy, sister Mary Mazza and husband Anthony Mazza, brother James McCormack, brother Paul McCormack and wife Kathleen McCormack, and a niece and three nephews.

Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that a memory donation be made to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief.