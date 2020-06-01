The woman's fatal stabbing sparks shootings involving officers in Larchmont; Suspect in custody – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officers shot and wounded a woman after her fatal stabbing of another woman was reportedly discovered Sunday night in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The incident occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 600 block of North Wilton Place.

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to an assault to find one woman on top of another, stabbing her, police said.

"Officers were involved in a shooting with officers involved, the suspected woman was shot and detained without further incident," Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez told reporters.

The stabbed victim was pronounced dead at the scene, López said. His name was not released.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. No officer was injured.

The incident was unrelated to the George Floyd protests, police said, and nothing about the motive was yet known.

"We do not believe this is in any way related to the protests," Lopez said.