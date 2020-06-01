The virtual Tony Awards postponed amid ongoing racism and injustices ”

The Tony 2020 Awards have been suspended.

On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO / President Sean Cercone announced that the recently launched streaming platform for theater devotees will postpone their Tony Awards celebration that was scheduled for next Sunday.

"We are collectively sad and angry at the senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and discouraged by the racism and ongoing injustices that continue to permeate our society. "At Broadway On Demand we do not tolerate hatred, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind," the statement began. "Continuing violence against African Americans is unforgivable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter."

Broadway on Demand continued: "This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities right now are to listen, engage in meaningful dialogue, and do everything we can to bring about real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divisions, and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity. "