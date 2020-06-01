The virtual Tony Awards postponed amid ongoing racism and injustices ”

Noam Galai / Getty Images
The Tony 2020 Awards have been suspended.
On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO / President Sean Cercone announced that the recently launched streaming platform for theater devotees will postpone their Tony Awards celebration that was scheduled for next Sunday.
"We are collectively sad and angry at the senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and discouraged by the racism and ongoing injustices that continue to permeate our society. "At Broadway On Demand we do not tolerate hatred, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind," the statement began. "Continuing violence against African Americans is unforgivable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter."
Broadway on Demand continued: "This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities right now are to listen, engage in meaningful dialogue, and do everything we can to bring about real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divisions, and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity. "
The Tony Awards celebration event will be rescheduled with more information available at a later date.
"Broadway On Demand recognizes that we have the power to influence and change the world through art. Our goal as an organization is to create a platform where underrepresented voices can be amplified and raised," the statement concluded. "So it is of the utmost importance that the programs we offer adhere to these beliefs and reflect the world we live in."
The 74th Annual Tony Awards was originally scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Unfortunately, the Coronavirus The pandemic caused organizers to adjust the event.
"The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans are of utmost importance to us. We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway reopens," a statement previously said on the Awards website. Tony.
In lieu of the Tony Awards, CBS is expected to air the "sing-a-long,quot; version of the 1978 film adaptation of Grease.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."