The video & # 39; GOOBA & # 39; of Tekashi 6ix9ine was removed after copyright claim

Rapper Tekashi's 6ix9ine "Gooba,quot; video was removed from YouTube after a Kenyan producer claimed he had stolen the beat.

When fans turn to YouTube to try to watch the video, they are met with the message "The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga."

Since its release last month, the video has accumulated 270 million views on the streaming platform. According to Chart Data, the video broke the record for the largest 24-hour debut for a Hip Hop video in YouTube history.

Tekashi has not denied the copyright claims, but after Enga texted him via Instagram, he simply replied, calling him "Dead Mad,quot; before removing the post.

For the video to have been removed, there must have been some merit to Enga's claims.