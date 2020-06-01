The USC pulls out the tickets of the football booster season for tweets & # 39; blatantly racist & # 39; that promote violence against protesters

The Los Angeles Coliseum is a great stadium, but there will be no place for Marla Brown, a USC soccer player, after the incendiary tweets of her own on Saturday during protests that affected Southern California and many other cities in I know. USA

Brown will no longer be welcome at the Southern California Trojans soccer games, according to sports director Mike Bohn. USC revoked its season ticket privileges after an investigation into what he called "abominable and blatantly racist tweets." Bohn's message did not specifically identify Brown.

On Friday, Brown's account responded to a tweet by writer Tony Posnanski complaining about President Trump's encouragement to use National Guard troops to address widespread protests regarding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police with the comment: "Yes, and they should be shooting the looters."

On Saturday afternoon, Brown's account, which has since been deactivated, responded to a tweet from physician Eugene Gu, stating, in part, "People like you promote destruction. No wonder the black community never Get better. No responsibility. No consequences. At this point they deserve the result. "

As filmmaker Josh Ethier described the protests in Los Angeles on Twitter, Brown's account responded with a tweet stating "Shoot the protesters."

And later on Saturday, when a tweet said "DC is about to be overrun by Antifa," Brown's account said, "I can't wait. Finally a reason to shoot them.

There were several other tweets, including one that uses the phrase "sand thugs."

When the athletics department at the University of Southern California realized that Brown's biography on Twitter identified her as a "LAPD union attorney, public sector employment and employment attorney, USC student … promoter of football, "the people in charge knew they could target one of those. Bohn said Monday that his Trojan Athletic Fund privileges had been revoked and the payments returned. Your account is marked to prevent future purchases.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., recently selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts, was in a photo with Brown taken after a game by the Trojans that was used as a profile photo for Brown's Twitter account. He sent a tweet that said, “If you really believe in the things you have said, I politely ask you to remove me from your profile picture. This is disappointing, I know my true Trojan family would never do it. At times like this, it is important for us to be united. "

Brown later responded to Pittman and apologized for his tweets, saying they were "angry at the overall circumstances."

"It was stupid to say it," he wrote. "And it was not aimed at anyone's race. Just annoyed by the destruction."