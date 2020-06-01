The United States sends two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil

The United States has sent two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil.
The United States has delivered two million doses of an antimalarial drug to Brazil for use in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and the two countries are embarking on a joint research effort to study whether the drug is safe and effective. for prevention and early treatment. of Covid-19, the White House announced Sunday.
The White House announcement comes after months of controversy over the drug, hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump has aggressively promoted, despite a lack of scientific evidence of its effectiveness as a treatment for Covid-19. Trump recently surprised public health experts by saying he was taking a two-week course in medicine.
The donated doses will be used as a prophylactic "to help defend,quot; Brazilian nurses, doctors and health professionals against infection, and will also be used as a therapeutic treatment to treat Brazilians who become infected, the Casa said. Blanca.
Hydroxychloroquine is widely used for the prevention of malaria and for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and is considered safe by many doctors. But the Food and Drug Administration warned that it can cause cardiac arrhythmias in some patients, and the debate about its use in the coronavirus pandemic has been politically charged.
Early research in Brazil and New York suggested that it could be related to a higher number of deaths among hospitalized patients. Most recently, a review of a hospital database. Published by the influential medical journal The Lancet, it concluded that treating people who have Covid-19 with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine did not help and could have increased the risk of abnormal heart rhythms and death.
But last week, more than 100 scientists and doctors questioned the authenticity of that database. Some researchers say hydroxychloroquine looks promising as a possible prophylactic or early-stage treatment for Covid-19, and a series of clinical trials, including one conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, are trying to answer those questions. Amid the uproar, experts say, the legitimate investigation has suffered.
Congregations emerge from quarantine to celebrate Pentecost and ask for a change.
In communities from the deep south to California, congregations that had been kidnapped for months ventured into a social distance on Sunday for comfort, prayer and political expression.
With their sick and elderly at home and their nation devastated by the pandemic, evangelical congregations in California violated state health rules on behalf of the unit.
"Outside the limits of these walls we hear the sound of a very broken world," said Samuel Rodriguez, pastor of the New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento.
At least a dozen evangelical churches in California made a coordinated return to the church scheduled for Pentecost, a holy day particularly related to fundamentalist worship. Some in that group were also trying to pressure the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, to leave a 100-person limit on church attendance that the state had enacted to curb the spread of the disease.
Supporters acknowledged the legal and health risks, but said the spiritual health of their congregants would suffer if they delayed their return to public worship.
"It has been terrible, an unimaginable wave of pain," the Rev. W. Franklyn Richardson, the senior pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, New York, said of the moment. Richardson, who is African American, noted that during the worst of the pandemic, he had three or five condolences a day.
Still, he said, the church has not given up, and cannot, abdicate its central role in driving positive change. "I think the church needs to help make sure it's a wake-up call," he said of the riots. "The church has had to be a safety net for a society that has ignored the community."
Nations expand reopens and global cases exceed 6 million.
This week like With global coronavirus cases exceeding six million, many nations are entering a crucial period, giving students, shoppers and travelers more freedom to return to a certain sense of normalcy after months under lockdown.
Greece, seeking to strengthen its crucial tourism sector, announced one of the most aggressive reopening plans. After initially announcing on Friday that it would allow entries from 29 countries whose outbreaks were mostly contained, it changed to allow flights from all countries.
From June 15 to June 30, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that flights will go to Greece's two largest airports, Athens and Thessaloniki. Passengers on the 29-nation list, including Germany, Australia and South Korea, will be subject to random testing. Those flying from countries that the European Union Air Safety Agency considers to be at high risk of virus transmission will be evaluated.
As of July 1, all Greek airports will reopen their international flights, with random checks for all passengers. Sea arrivals will be allowed starting July 1, also subject to random testing.
In Britain, more stores will open starting Monday, and small groups from different homes can gather outdoors. Primary schools will open in England with new rules for social distancing and separate seating. The government also gave the green light for professional sports to resume under strict protocols, according to government guidelines released on Saturday.
Other countries are creating "travel bubbles,quot;, allowing visitors from nations with low infection rates.
Norway and Denmark will allow leisure travel between the two countries, excluding Sweden, where coronavirus infections are highest. Norway will also allow business travelers from other Nordic countries to enter from Monday, the government said.
But in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that he would ask Parliament for a sixth and final extension of the state of emergency, allowing his central government to maintain control over the closure in Madrid, Barcelona and other parts of the country until June. twenty-one)
Sánchez said at a press conference that Spain needed to "immediately,quot; recover its tourism sector, but that quarantine rules for external visitors would remain in effect until July 1. "We cannot throw away all the work that we have done." said.
Nicaragua has resisted imposing blocking rules. Now the virus appears to be wreaking havoc across the country.
Nicaragua is one of the last countries to resist taking strict measures to curb the spread of the virus. He never closed his schools. He did not close deals. Throughout the pandemic, the government not only allowed massive events, but organized them.
Now there is Signs everywhere that the virus is wreaking havoc across the country, though the government insists it has the situation under control.
Long lines have formed in hospitals and pharmacies have run out of basic drugs. Families of people who die of respiratory diseases are forced to hold "urgent burials,quot; at all hours of the night, for fear of contagion.
Health organizations are struggling to get accurate case numbers. Evidence is limited and controlled by the government. Doctors and activists prepare for the disaster, just two years after the anti-government uprisings against President Daniel Ortega turned violent.
Facing withering criticism, the government released a report last Monday stating that critics were trying to wreak havoc, and that the vast majority of people in the country, the second poorest in the hemisphere, could not afford to lose their job under a strict closure.
Elena Cano said her 46-year-old son, Camilo Meléndez, facilities manager at the National Assembly building, died on May 19 of "unusual severe pneumonia,quot; after trying to receive medical attention multiple times.
"The whole world has to understand the truth of the crime that our government is committing," he said.
Some of the largest sports leagues in the US USA They have announced plans to return.
The N.B.A. He planned to start again in late July. The N.H.L. announced that a playoff tournament would be held during the summer. Major League Baseball continued negotiations with its players for a shorter season. The N.F.L. He was moving towards the opening of training facilities. North American men's and women's soccer leagues were working to finalize plans for the summer tournaments. Top-tier soccer leagues in England, Italy and Spain announced they would resume play in June.
After months full of pessimism, hesitation, silent planning, and uncertainty about whether the major sports would happen again in 2020, almost all sports were preparing to return, provided that work agreements could be negotiated with the players and that the authorities of public health did not object.
With plans to reopen in all 50 states and with elected officials and the public eager for business to resume, league officials had a growing sense that there would be minimal opposition if they moved forward with the plans.
Additionally, people working closely with the leagues and team owners said the financial consequences of not returning, potentially billions of dollars in league losses, made trying to return vital.
As protesters flood the streets across the country, officials fear they may be spreading the virus.
Mass protests over police violence against American blacks In at least 75 US cities USA They have fueled concerns that the meetings will generate new outbreaks.
Speaking on CNN, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was concerned that the protests could increase infections in communities of color, which are already being disproportionately beaten by illness. Mortality rates among black Americans are twice that of whites, and the economic cost of blockades has also inflicted disproportionate economic pain.
"I am extremely concerned that we are seeing mass meetings," Bottoms said. "We are going to see the other side of this in a couple of weeks."
Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, echoed those concerns. Lord hogan he told CNN Meetings of "thousands of people gathered in close proximity,quot; could lead to an increase in cases.
Dr. Ashish Jha, Professor of Global Health at T.H. Harvard's Chan School of Public Health urged protesters to take safety precautions, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
On CBS '"Face the Nation,quot; show on Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner for the Food and Drug Administration, noted that Minnesota had seen a spike in cases before the protests. He also predicted that the protests would ignite the transmission chains.
"This country has not been through this epidemic," he said. "This continues to expand, but at a much slower rate, but it continues to expand."
The protests, fueled by the murder of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, are pounding across a country filled with anger and anxiety. More than 100,000 infected Americans have died and about 40 million are out of work.
The outbreak has caused disproportionate health and economic tolls in black and Latino communities.
"Having a crown, and then this, is like an intestinal shot," said Jimmy Mills, a barber in a working-class area of Minneapolis.
The protests could affect the planned reopens. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said Sunday that the unrest led him to keep local beaches closed, rather than reopening on Monday as scheduled.
NY. prepares for more protests amid coronavirus pandemic
Recovering from days of chaotic clashes between protesters and police that have resulted in dozens of injuries, hundreds of arrests, smashed facades and burned police vehicles, New York City prepared for a fourth night of turbulence on Sunday. George Floyd's death.
The protests in New York were part of the growing protests in dozens of cities across the country that were sparked by a video that captures the closing moments of Floyd, who is black, as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The growing protests in Manhattan, Brooklyn and other parts of the city on Sunday afternoon followed a long night of unrest the day before.
Mayor Bill de Blasio tried on Sunday to defend protesters and police, saying he would investigate any abuse by the police and urged protesters to refrain from violence.
The mayor's remarks on Sunday represented a change of tone from Saturday night, when he said that the New York Police Department had acted "overwhelmingly,quot; appropriately and in moderation during the protests.
Police authorities said they have made 786 arrests since the protests began three days ago, including three people who faced federal charges in connection with the launch of Molotov cocktails at police cars.
The protests have raised fears among public health officials about a second wave of the virus. Dr. Theodore Long, who leads New York City's contact search efforts with his public hospital agency, urged anyone who has participated in the protests to be tested for the virus.
Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced 1,110 additional cases of coronavirus for the state, bringing the total to 370,770.
"We have been through hell and back, we are on the other side and it is a lesson for all of us, and we must remain vigilant as we reopen different parts of the state so that we do not back down," he said. The governor also announced that dentists across the state may reopen their practices on Monday "as long as they follow the health and safety guidelines that the state is establishing and that we have been discussing with them."
Alaska has recorded its highest number of new cases in one day.
Alaska, which has been one of the most aggressive states in the quest to reopen its economy during the coronavirus pandemic, has seen a sudden increase in identified coronavirus cases in recent days. On Sunday, the state reported a record 27 new cases.
After Alaska, which has a population of approximately 731,545, reported its previous peak of 22 cases on April 7, the number of identified infections decreased substantially. For much of May, there were days when state officials reported zero or one case. But now they have identified around 50 in the past four days.
In late April, the state He began to relax the rules on food in person, allowing some of the first restaurants in the country to reopen. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, finalized a broad pullback on trade restrictions on May 22, saying that week: "Everything will be open as it was before the virus."
One area of concern has been the fishing industry, which draws thousands of workers to Alaska each year. The state said that one of the new cases identified Sunday was in an industry worker in the Dillingham area of southwest Alaska.
Most tenants have been able to pay the rent, but those in smaller buildings are struggling more.
Since April, US homeowners. USA They have watched until the first of the month for fear that tenants will stop paying rent. For the most part, that has not happened. Despite an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent and millions of new jobless claims every week, Collections are just below where they were last year, when the economy was booming.
How can this be? Part of the answer is a little negotiation and a lot of government money. The $ 2 trillion CARES Act, which backed home finances with stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, has kept many tenants up-to-date with their monthly balances. At the same time, many homeowners have reduced rents or are partially or completely forgiving late payments.
At the same time, many of the numbers show only a slight inclination toward higher-level buildings. Other surveys show that buildings with poorer tenants have lower collection rates.
And deferrals and partial payments appear to be on the rise: Apartment List, a rental listing service, said 31 percent of respondents didn't make the full payment in May on time, compared to a quarter the previous month. Hoping for a quick recovery, many homeowners are telling tenants that they can pay later, knowing that this will often not happen.
The rate of those who have been able to continue paying the rent is unlikely to remain stable without a rapid and robust recovery, which is increasingly unlikely, or without another big injection of government money, which Senate Republicans say will not happen in the short term.
American households were struggling with rent long before the economy went into freefall, and there are indications, from an increase in partial payments to surveys showing that many tenants are putting rent on their credit cards and struggling to pay Essential elements like food, that this pressure is increasing.
The rich also fear to fly. But they have private jets as an option.
Air travel has plummeted in the pandemic, but Private jet service has not decreased as much, in part due to the increase in new paying customers.
For years, jet service providers have transported wealthy executives and travelers who pay high fees for privacy and security. Now, with restricted business travel, those same companies are changing to meet the growing demand for people concerned about taking a commercial flight.
During Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel times in the United States in recent years, traffic in the private jet industry was 58 percent of volume from the same time of year Last, according to Argus, a company that tracks aviation data. But commercial flights fared worse, dropping to 12 percent of the 2019 level.
Five weeks ago, private flights had dropped from 20 to 25 percent of what they were at the same time last year, said Doug Gollan, founder of Privatejetcardcomparisons.com, a consumer research site. "Now going back to 60 percent of pre-Covid levels shows that people who have access to private travel are coming back," he said.
NetJets, the world's largest private jet operator, is experiencing a surge of interest from new customers, said Patrick Gallagher, its president.
"May is well on its way to being the best month of new customer relationships we have seen in the past 10 years," said Mr. Gallagher.
Companies that created a niche with private international flights are also reporting an increase. Thomas Flohr, founder and president of VistaJet, which has longer-range aircraft, said the company's refueling landings in Anchorage, a major stop for transcontinental flights to Asia, have increased 250 percent since the pandemic began.
When a Maryland coastal city reopens, few masks are seen.
Thousands of unmasked tourists flocked to the city of Ocean City in Maryland this weekend when the Greater Washington region began to emerge from a coronavirus blockade.
As Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has emphasized, the state is in Phase 1 of its "Roadmap to Recovery," which includes restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading. Among them is the requirement that face covers be used within companies.
But at Quiet Storm Surf Shop, an employee who folded the shirts said, "We make them optional." On the boardwalk, a police officer said the problem was that merchants had to enforce the mask order, but many are reluctant to alienate their first summer customers.
Not all tourists were indifferent to the restrictions. Sitting on a wall separating the boardwalk from the beach, Kelly and Dan Goddard, who live in a Baltimore suburb, wore masks. Her children wore tie-dyed cloths sewn by relatives.
"There are a lot of unknowns and not a lot of clear and real guidance," said Goddard. "But I don't think people realize how serious things are, or don't care."
A drive-in movie theater keeps Czech drama alive during the running of the bulls.
Patrick Kingsley, an international correspondent, and Laetitia Vancon, a photojournalist, drive more than 3,700 miles to explore the reopening of the European continent after the coronavirus blockades. Read all his dispatches.
PRAGUE – To attend her first play in over two months, Marie Reslova, a prominent Czech theater critic, drove to Prague, drove to a large vegetable market, parked next to a convertible sports car, and turned off the engine.
Soon, actors from the Czech National Theater climbed onto a platform a few meters from Ms. Reslova's windshield.
The work had begun. And she hadn't even left her car.
The Czech Republic imposed stricter restrictions than most European countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic. For several weeks, the Czechs were even prohibited from running without a mask. Even after the government eased that restriction, the masks were still mandatory in most other public settings.
But the country also loosened the closure before most, and that has made it a laboratory of how the arts and culture can adapt to a context in which some restrictions on social life have been lifted, while others remain in force. .
The drive-in at the Prague vegetable market was an ambitious example. To circumvent restrictions on public gatherings, audience members watched plays, concerts, and comedy behind their flyers, on a month-long show that ended with a variety act at the National Theater last Sunday, which Mrs. Reslova attended.
Throughout Europe, drive-ins have become a familiar means of circumventing pandemic restrictions. By default, cars keep their occupants socially aloof, leading even nightclub owners and priests to establish discotheques and churches.
Read the full submission here.
Did that donation reach those who need it?
As the US unemployment claims USA They exceed 40 million and those who present them become more desperate, an altruistic instinct has arisen among some people who have greater financial security. However, the breadth of the pain is almost overwhelming and the appeals are widespread.
So what's the best way to give money to those who need it for food, shelter, and other necessities?
Sites and services like GoFundMe can connect donors with real people, but may lack verification of recipients, their backstories, or their plans. Nor can they be identified or anonymous based on the preference of a donor or beneficiary.
Donors with large amounts to give may want to use tax deductions to increase what they can pay to donate, but they may not be able to obtain them through one-time cash transfers.
Here are a few ways you can help.
Two of the holiest sites in Islam reopen for the faithful.
Crowds of Muslim worshipers returned to formal services in Israel and Saudi Arabia on Sunday when two of Islam's holiest sites reopened for the first time since they closed more than two months ago due to the coronavirus.
At the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the third holiest site in Islam, worshipers who entered the complex for dawn prayers were greeted by officials who took their temperatures, distributed masks, and implored them to follow the guidelines of social distancing.
"We depend on your attention," said Omar Kiswani, the mosque's director, through a speaker system.
Ibrahim Zaghed, 25, an unemployed Jerusalem resident, cried as he left his prayer mat. "Today is no different than a holiday," said Mr. Zaghed, who was not wearing a mask. "I feel like a whole person again."
The complex, which is revered by the Jews as its holiest site and referred to as the Temple Mount, is often at the center of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.
In Saudi Arabia, the government said That 90,000 mosques across the kingdom had reopened on Sunday, including parts of the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, considered the second holiest site in Islam. The most revered site in Islam, the Kaaba in Mecca, remains closed.
Imam Kiswani of the Aqsa mosque, who estimated that some 3,000 people participated in the prayers on Sunday, said that while most followed the patterns of social distancing, some needed to exercise "greater attention."
Manal Balala, 50, a Jerusalem housekeeper wearing a mask and gloves, was overjoyed as she socialized with her friends after the prayers.
"I feel like my soul has been restored," he said.
Hyperlocal bakeries, newspapers run by children. Neighborhoods find new ways to thrive under lockdown.
Residents of Bernal Heights, a small, dense neighborhood built around a grassy hill in southern San Francisco, have been under lockdown for a long time, since March 17, to be exact, when the city became the first to close in the United States.
With lost income and freedom, and boredom and anxiety, the neighborhood turned inward. This has led to a wave of new activities.
Neighbors in the upper middle class community have formed a small newspaper for children. Street dance parties and socially estranged cocktail hours have taken over, block by block, as the sun goes down. Some people have created a new micro-social safety net, turning sidewalk food bank shelves and garages into medical supply distribution centers. Email lists and text strings for each block are booming. And as shelter-in-place decreases, some of the changes in Bernal Heights are becoming permanent.
It is a sign of how Covid-19 has brought us into the past. Televisions had killed the culture of the fall. Those little stages for gossiping, flirting and catching up fell silent as people retreated to the living room after work. Then the phones killed the TV time in the living room, and the houses fell silent as well, with each family member retiring to a room or the other end of the sofa.
Now we have returned to the porch.
For all the pain the virus has caused About 25,000 living in Bernal Heights has also brought them together as a community, a pattern that is developing in neighborhoods across the country.
