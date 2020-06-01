The United States sends two million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil

The United States has delivered two million doses of an antimalarial drug to Brazil for use in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and the two countries are embarking on a joint research effort to study whether the drug is safe and effective. for prevention and early treatment. of Covid-19, the White House announced Sunday.

The White House announcement comes after months of controversy over the drug, hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump has aggressively promoted, despite a lack of scientific evidence of its effectiveness as a treatment for Covid-19. Trump recently surprised public health experts by saying he was taking a two-week course in medicine.

The donated doses will be used as a prophylactic "to help defend,quot; Brazilian nurses, doctors and health professionals against infection, and will also be used as a therapeutic treatment to treat Brazilians who become infected, the Casa said. Blanca.

Hydroxychloroquine is widely used for the prevention of malaria and for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and is considered safe by many doctors. But the Food and Drug Administration warned that it can cause cardiac arrhythmias in some patients, and the debate about its use in the coronavirus pandemic has been politically charged.