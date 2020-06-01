The Tony Awards will no longer air this weekend: Solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement!

After initially choosing to host the event virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, it turns out that the Tony Awards have been postponed amid ongoing racism and injustices. that have been on everyone's mind since the pointless murder of George Floyd. Look at the details!

Earlier today, Broadway on Demand CEO / President Sean Cercone announced that the new streaming platform for all theater lovers to enjoy will no longer air the Tony Awards next week on Sunday, when it was originally scheduled.

That said, it appears that this decision had a lot to do with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Collect We are collectively equally sad and angry at the mindless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and also discouraged by the continued racism and injustice that continue to permeate society. At Broadway On Demand we do not tolerate hatred, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind. Continuing violence against African Americans is unforgivable. We all stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. "

The statement continued: 'This is a pivotal moment in the history of this nation, and therefore our priorities right now are to listen, engage in meaningful dialogue, and do everything we can to bring about real change in this industry and in this nation. We truly believe that theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divisions, and unite under the banner of humanity. "

In other words, the platform wants to defend what is right and feels that this is not the best time for a celebration like the Tonys.

In lieu of the theater awards show, a "sing,quot; version of Grease's 1978 film adaptation will be aired.

What do you think about his decision? Are you disappointed that the show was postponed?



