The rapper's daughter TI suggests that she may have been DISTURBED at age 11!

People on all social media speculate that rapper TI's daughter, Deyjah, is preparing to talk about possible sexual abuse, MTO News reported.

Yesterday, Deyjah made a passionate appeal for families to stop protecting child molesters. This is what she wrote:

Many of Deyjah's fans and followers began to speculate that in the post, she might be speaking from personal experience.

In March, Deyjah spoke about some very personal details about her life, including her struggles. In a video posted on YouTube, T.I.'s daughter Deyjah details her struggle with mental health.

In the video, which we post below, Deyjah admits that she has been dealing with depression and anxiety since she had an incident when she was 11 years old. She never specified what happened to her at the time.

The beautiful teenager shares a message of hope for others who are also dealing with mental health issues.