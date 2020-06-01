The National Guard patrol Long Beach on Monday after damaged, looted businesses; Several people arrested – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A curfew was in effect for Long Beach on Sunday night after authorities reported that several Long Beach businesses were damaged and several people were arrested when peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned into looting and violence. .

Members of the National Guard patrolled Long Beach early Monday morning, with a curfew from 8 p.m. Sunday at 5 a.m. From Monday. It is unclear if there will be a new curfew for Monday night.

According to Long Beach police, a crowd of about 200 people who participated in a peaceful protest on Sunday quickly increased to 3,000. Police said it was when a small group broke up and entered the Pike area and began looting businesses.

"80% of people were doing the right thing: blocking the streets, signs, yelling, that's fine," Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said at a press conference on Sunday. "What is not right, is that there were people who entered the group and started to destroy vehicles, throw objects at the police officers, and they were the ones who started to separate, they went down to our Pike area and started breaking windows and they started looting stores. "

Several damaged businesses were able to be boarded Monday after looters emptied the shelves, carried armfuls of merchandise to waiting cars, and smashed windows. Several police cruisers were also damaged.

At times they were confronted by protesters who urged them to stop. Long Beach police had to call more than 100 officers from neighboring jurisdictions to assist in the response.

Several small fires were also lit on Sunday. A fire blazed through the Men's Suit Outlet at 655 Pine Ave. Looters at one point fired fireworks in the direction of officers.

Police said Monday that several people were arrested on charges of looting, robbery and curfew violations, but did not immediately confirm the number.