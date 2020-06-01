"The Minnesota Paradox,quot; – The New York Times

Matilda Coleman
The Minnesota Twin Cities metropolitan area has one of the highest living standards in the country by many measures: high income, long life expectancy, a large number of corporate headquarters and a rich cultural scene.

But these main statistics hide a problem: the Twin Cities also have some of the largest racial inequalities in the US. USA

Income for white families is similar to that of other affluent metropolitan areas, such as Atlanta and Los Angeles. Income for black families is close to that of poorer regions like Cleveland and New Orleans:

Samuel L. Myers Jr., an economist at the University of Minnesota, has called this combination "the Minnesota paradox." Because the area is predominantly white, racial gaps can be lost in the overall numbers.

Now, these inequalities have captured the nation's attention after Minneapolis police assassination of George Floyd sparked protests across the country. Several other recent high-profile police killings have also taken place in the region.

Why do twin cities have especially deep racial problems? The region is, in many ways, a microcosm of the country, although more extreme. Decades of government policies and private sector decisions have provided benefits to white families that black families have not received. (A new article by John Eligon and Julie Bosman goes into more detail.)

When the region built an interstate highway in the 1950s, it avoided white neighborhoods, but destroyed a black neighborhood, in the eastern part of the Rondo area of ​​St. Paul, which was "rich in institutions, such as churches, social centers, and clubs, "As Quartz reported.

White working-class families were able to buy their first homes in the mid-20th century, and begin to build wealth, with the help of federal loan programs that excluded black families, as Richard Rothstein explains in his book "The Color of the law,quot;. More recently, Myers found that banks are more likely to reject black loan applicants, even after controlling for income and credit risk.

Consider this recent statistic: About 76 percent of Twin Cities households headed by a white person own their home, compared to 24 percent of black households.

