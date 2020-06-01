"The Minnesota Paradox,quot; – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
The Minnesota Twin Cities metropolitan area has one of the highest living standards in the country by many measures: high income, long life expectancy, a large number of corporate headquarters and a rich cultural scene.
But these main statistics hide a problem: the Twin Cities also have some of the largest racial inequalities in the US. USA
Income for white families is similar to that of other affluent metropolitan areas, such as Atlanta and Los Angeles. Income for black families is close to that of poorer regions like Cleveland and New Orleans:
Samuel L. Myers Jr., an economist at the University of Minnesota, has called this combination "the Minnesota paradox." Because the area is predominantly white, racial gaps can be lost in the overall numbers.
Now, these inequalities have captured the nation's attention after Minneapolis police assassination of George Floyd sparked protests across the country. Several other recent high-profile police killings have also taken place in the region.
Why do twin cities have especially deep racial problems? The region is, in many ways, a microcosm of the country, although more extreme. Decades of government policies and private sector decisions have provided benefits to white families that black families have not received. (A new article by John Eligon and Julie Bosman goes into more detail.)
When the region built an interstate highway in the 1950s, it avoided white neighborhoods, but destroyed a black neighborhood, in the eastern part of the Rondo area of St. Paul, which was "rich in institutions, such as churches, social centers, and clubs, "As Quartz reported.
White working-class families were able to buy their first homes in the mid-20th century, and begin to build wealth, with the help of federal loan programs that excluded black families, as Richard Rothstein explains in his book "The Color of the law,quot;. More recently, Myers found that banks are more likely to reject black loan applicants, even after controlling for income and credit risk.
Consider this recent statistic: About 76 percent of Twin Cities households headed by a white person own their home, compared to 24 percent of black households.
"We want to believe that we are not racist," Doug Hartmann, chair of the sociology department at the University of Minnesota, He has told The Star Tribune, "We don't even see how the race is still important."
For more: "Minnesota, the former Democratic presidential stronghold that Donald Trump almost won in 2016, suddenly became ground zero in a campaign that already promised to inflame racial and cultural divisions," writes Politico.
1. Protests Enrage Again
For the sixth consecutive day, protesters took to the streets, sometimes peacefully and sometimes not.
The fires burned outside the White House, and the building turned off almost all of its external lights. In New York, chaos erupted in Union Square, with trash can fires. In Birmingham, Alabama, protesters began tearing down a Confederate monument. Here are the latest updates.
Police in many cities have responded aggressively, with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. In some cases, the assault appears to have been unprovoked. In Minneapolis, when officers apparently fired paint cans at people on their porches, an officer said, "Fire them up."
Other protest developments:
2. Could the protests feed Covid?
Health officials are concerned that the mass protests can plant new coronavirus outbreaks. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she was concerned that the protests could increase infections in communities of color, which have already been disproportionately affected.
Risk measurement: The protests are outdoors, which could reduce the risk of transmission, and many of the protesters have been wearing masks. But the screaming can create more breath drops, and police tactics, including tear gas and pepper spray, that cause people to cry and cough, can also speed up transmission.
3. Tara Reade's tumultuous journey
The Tara Reade-Joe Biden story continues to be irritating. For one thing, false allegations of sexual assault are extremely rare. On the other hand, Reade has a history of making statements that are not always true, such as claiming to have a BA from Seattle Antioch University.
To get a better idea of the story, and Reade's indictment against Biden, The Times has interviewed nearly 100 of his friends, family, co-workers, and neighbors, as well as reviewed court records. That report shows how Reade's attitude and intelligence helped her overcome an abusive childhood to find opportunities in acting, politics and the law. It also shows that she has a tendency to beautify and has left several former friends feeling disappointed or cheated.
Jim Rutenberg, Stephanie Saul and Lisa Lerer offer much more details at An article that has more than 5,000 words.
Indian and Chinese troops fought with rocks, sticks, and fists along their disputed border in the Himalayas.
Two NASA astronauts aboard a spacecraft launched by SpaceX successfully docked yesterday at the International Space Station.
Christo, an artist known for his large-scale installations, including wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin and zigzagging thousands of saffron-draped doors across Central Park, died at the age of 84. He collaborated with his wife, Jeanne-Claude, who began to share equitable billing with him. in all his projects in the 1990s.
BACKGROUND: Lessons from the AIDS crisis
When Julia Marcus saw embarrassed people on social media several weeks ago for going to a public park during the shutdown, she had a flashback. It reminded him of the shame of gay men for having sex during the AIDS crisis. And she thought it was cruel and unproductive.
Then Marcus, an epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, began speaking at tweets, television interviews and two articles in The Atlantic.
I think she has become one of the most thoughtful writers on the coronavirus, and she wanted to encourage people to think about her argument.
Marcus is calling for a "harm reduction,quot; approach. People will not remain locked up in their houses for months, as well as they will not stop having sexual relations. Instead, he says, the key is to help people understand how to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, for example, by meeting a few (masked) friends in a public park. If shame prevents them from doing so, they can gather inside, which is much more dangerous.
"The abstinence-only and harm reduction approaches share the same goal of reducing disease and death," he said, "but from what we know about HIV, substance use and other areas of health, reducing damage is much more likely to work. " "
For more information, take a look a risk infographic that Marcus and Ellie Murray, another epidemiologist, created; and Marcus' latest Atlantic article, promoting the Canadian idea of "double bubbles," in which two families agree to merge their quarantines.
Take a trip through Bangkok's food scene
Lady Gaga is back
Seven years have passed since Lady Gaga's last dance-pop album, and her newly released "Chromatica,quot; is a highly anticipated return to form. Times pop music editor Caryn Ganz She writes that the album "has some brilliant vocal moments,quot; and hits ready for the dance floor.
"But it feels overwhelmingly safe: a low bar to clear when you released two of the best pop albums of the century," he continues.
Dreaming of a park bench and a book
Like the clink of an ice cream truck, a lazy day reading on a park bench or lying on the park's lawn is a hallmark of summer in New York City. To capture some of that spirit, the Book Review put together a series of stock photos of people reading from past summers, filled with images from more normal times.
