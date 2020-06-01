The Mavericks' statement about George Floyd's protests left everyone confused

Almost every company appears to have issued a statement last week about the death of George Floyd and the protests that have occurred across the country, but some have been more welcomed than others.

The Dallas Mavericks released their statement Sunday night, and it left many wondering exactly what they were trying to say. The statement begins by saying, "The story goes through phases." He then lists those phases as restoration, rebuilding, and recovery.

Continuing on the basketball theme, the Mavs' statement closes by emphasizing the rebounding part, saying, "Rebounding will require a team effort and we will recover together."

The statement doesn't say much, and the forced language of basketball makes it uncomfortable. The Mavs do not mention racism or the police or George Floyd anywhere in their statement. It really doesn't get to the heart of the problems America is facing right now.

It just seems strange, and many others felt the same.

There are rare times when saying nothing would have been more effective than saying something. this is one of those moments. https://t.co/KgHRNnX6De – Maestro (@MasterTes) June 1, 2020

Sorry, but the Mavs really put a basketball pun on a galimatic quote that could be vaguely about how racism is bad even though they didn't say it once https://t.co/EA6j7chybZ – Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 1, 2020

While the Mavericks public relations staff was preparing this statement, team owner Mark Cuban and some of the Dallas players joined the protesters in Dallas on Sunday.

“This is our community; our country, "Cuban told the Dallas Morning News." They're both hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To better understand the pain the African-American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help. "

Mavs player Jalen Brunson praised Cuban for allowing players to use his platform that way.

"Most importantly, I'm glad Mark is the owner he is and that he allows us to be vocal and present in these situations," Brunson told the Dallas Morning News. "It gave us the confidence to come here."