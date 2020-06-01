The looting of Hayward CVS Pharmacy ends in shootings involving officers; Four suspects arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – One person was injured and four arrested in a shooting with officers involved during the alleged looting of a CVS pharmacy in Hayward early Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred during an outbreak of widespread looting and vandalism across Alameda County that lasted until Monday morning. Dozens of shops and businesses were looted, merchandise stolen, and windows broken.

Hayward police said their officers responded around 4 a.m. to a looting report at the CVS store on Harder Road and Mission Boulevard.

During their investigation at the pharmacy, "officers unloaded their service weapon,quot; and a suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Authorities said he has since been released from medical care and was in custody. Three others were also in custody in connection with the looting. No officer was injured.

The shooting was being investigated by the Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Purnell at (510) 293-7176.

Authorities did not release any identifying information from the officers. The case remains an ongoing investigation, as witnesses and testimony from officers were being gathered and analyzed.