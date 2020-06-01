The late Auburn coach Pat Dye brought balance to the Iron Bowl that still remains

Pat Dye's legacy as Auburn's football coach is often tied to a phrase at his introductory press conference in 1981 when a journalist asked him how long it would take to beat Alabama.

"60 minutes," Dye replied.

Dye, 80, died Monday. He had been dealing with kidney-related problems and tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few months, his family said. The affable coach was a regular on Alabama radio stations for the past few years and still lived the Iron Bowl 24/7 like everyone else in the state.

It was always about anticipating the next 60 minutes. Dye deserves credit for bringing to life a rivalry that was dormant prior to his arrival in 1981. Alabama coach Bear Bryant had an 18-5 record against the Tigers, and Crimson Tide had a streak of eight consecutive wins in the Iron Bowl before Dye's arrival. .

Auburn was over 60 minutes from beating Alabama at the time. That changed on November 27, 1982, in the second season of Dye. It was then that the Tigers marched in a game-winning unit that ended with a TD career known in four words.

"Bo over the top,quot;.

Jackson's TD broke a streak of nine straight losses to Alabama and sent Bryant with a loss in his last game against the Tigers. That is a moment that launched the rivalry to its current state.

Since 1980, a year before Dye's arrival at Auburn, the Tigers and Crimson Tide series have been tied to 20 games each. Dye finished 6-6 against Alabama, and the best rivalries require more than just heat in the state. It requires a competitive balance. Dye accomplished that until his departure in 1992, and it could be hard to believe that the Tigers have an 11-9 lead since 2000 against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama vs. Auburn by decade since 1960

1960: Alabama 8, Auburn 2 1970: Alabama 8, Auburn 2 1980: Auburn 6, Alabama 4 1990s: Alabama 7, Auburn 3 2000: Auburn 7, Alabama 3 2010s: Alabama 6, Auburn 4

Even in the midst of the Nick Saban dynasty, the Tigers beat their greatest rival four times in the past decade, often dramatically with even more legendary names.

Cam-back.

"Kick Six,quot;.

Perhaps none of that is possible without the impact of Dye, the coach who helped turn a one-sided regional rivalry into the most anticipated rivalry game on the calendar. Arguably, it's still Ohio State-Michigan because of the national brand and its history, but the Buckeyes have a 17-3 lead against the Wolverines since 2000 and are on their own winning streak in the game.

At the present time, The Game is in the same place as the Iron Bowl before Dye arrived. Auburn-Alabama has grown with intensity since then. Dye lived that phrase for the next 40 years, and Auburn fans will do the same for the next 40 years in search of the next spectacular victory against Crimson Tide.

That, more than anything, is the coach's legacy.

Those "60 minutes,quot; will last forever.