The J.C. Penney bankruptcy and the end of America's middle class

Almost every one of the 1,374 pages in J.C. Penney's Fall / Winter 1977 catalog hammers a single word: courage. Dress shoes are "pretty to look at … flexible and comfortable for Wear … and reasonably priced. "Coordination separates" mix and match with classic ease. Nicely tailored with rich fashion accents "and, of course," reasonably priced. " Everything from women's workwear to children's clothing to sheets and towels is considered durable, comfortable, easy to care for and at the right price. "WE WILL NOT RAISE ANY PRICE IN THIS CATALOG BEFORE JANUARY 28, 1978," the cover solemnly swears. At the height of his power, J.C. Penney was a trusted element of the middle-class retail universe, serving the shopper who wanted things with a little flair, but without putting undue pressure on the budget.

In mid-May, retailer J.C. Penney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, announcing plans to restructure and hopefully survive the pandemic. It is the largest retailer to hit the rocks thanks to the coronavirus economic crisis, but the 118-year-old company's problems go back much, much further and are closely tied to the widening gap between the rich and poor in the United States. and the United States. weight loss middle class

Everything from Sears to Neiman Marcus falls into the large, diseased category of "department store," but that categorization eludes major differences in origins. The large consumer palaces that helped create the downtown business district in the late 1800s, the world's Marshall Fields, were comparatively ostentatious operations serving the "carriage trade," closely linked in various ways to their local communities, such as Vicki Howard explains in her department store story, From the main street to the shopping center. They put the bargains in the basement, cleaning up the unwanted merchandise by selling it to working-class dwellers looking for deals. At the same time, they often had bargain basements for clearance merchandise, attracting working-class residents looking for deals. that attracted working-class city residents looking for deals. Even before the creation of the latest in class-based consumption (shopping malls, which come in different layers of friendliness), stores were already segmenting customers in terms of how much they had to spend.

J.C. Penney was one of the first national department store chains, spreading across the United States through smaller outposts in places like county seats, selling staples rather than fashion. Its history is closely intertwined with that of its longtime competitor Sears, which was built from a massive catalog operation that penetrated deep into rural America, rather than somewhere like the city-centered Wanamaker's. Even as Penneys expanded its offerings and presence, it launched at the buyer who wanted to stretch their money; a 1940 advertisement in Women's Day Aimed at pregnant women, they bragged about their maternity clothes that were "COMFORTABLE IN ECONOMIC STYLE."

Our current retail landscape, or at least what's left of it, crystallized in the post-war era, as the United States recoveredAround suburban development and a conscious economy, deliberately based on consumerism, as historian Lizbeth Cohen argued in her book. Republic of consumers. The idea was that, after the trauma of the Great Depression, the country would create and maintain a prosperous middle class forever through endless consumption by the entire population, all subsidizing their own jobs by buying better cars, refrigerators, and more. American-made products. .

By 1963, J.C. Penney was one of the three largest department stores in the country, alongside Sears and Montgomery Ward. While all three were still very much present in smaller urban centers, Penneys was also a staple of the new suburban retail landscape, a frequent tenant of new shopping malls that were built to cater to white, middle-class shoppers. In turn, that shaped the store, increasing its offerings to appeal to families who wanted to hang out at the mall, Cohen argues, quoting a JC Penney board chair who described "expanding our lines." of merchandise and our services to cover a more complete spectrum of family activity, "as they moved from the main street to shopping centers; that's when they added "appliances, hardware, and sporting goods and offered portrait studios, restaurants, car service, and Singer sewing instruction."

But it was always for the value conscious consumer, who wanted cheap and stylish things. It is easy to see the precise niche that J.C. Penney ocin the 20th century consumer universe, leafing through an absolutely massive catalog of over a thousand pages from 1977 J.C. Penney. The copy emphasizes value over and over again, urging the buyer to give their products "proof of value and see how fashion makes value." Many prices are advertised as "only" $ x; each page promises "Your search for VALUE ends at Penneys". The clothing ad copy emphasizes versatility and durability, with a strong emphasis on classics that can be recycled year after year with a touch of fashion details. (Obviously, I'm going to try to find the best photo to illustrate this) It is also surprising how much of the catalog, at least half, is not even clothing, but a random variety of exercise machines, craft kits, fabrics; car radios, customization of vans, bicycles; Styrofoam blinds calculators, hand blown Victorian lamps and slipcovers (which, of course, allow you to extend the life of your furniture). Offerings also include work clothes, such as men's overalls and women's nurse uniforms.

A New York Times piece Since 1978 Penneys summed it up somewhat sarcastically: "Sophisticated shoppers have traditionally viewed JC Penney & Company as a place where suburbs and small-town residents bought utilities like sheets, towels, and children's clothing. But even those shoppers turned to other stores to buy more glamorous clothing for them. ”A more respectful summary comes from Allen Questrom, former CEO of several department stores, who said WWD: "Penney appealed to the true center of America, with work clothes that the working class could appreciate. She had no air.

It was barely a generation before the myth of the thriving middle class underpinning consumerism began to crumble, and you could see that through the Penneys fortune. When the Times Reporting on activities at Penneys in 1978, the store was already fending off the advancements of more discount retailers: "Penney & # 39; s was traditionally # 2 for Sears, Roebuck & Company, but, in 1975, its profits, and then, in 1976, his sales fell behind those of breaking into K Mart, leaving Penney's third. " You can see the problems of the 70s crawling in the store catalog; Looking at today's heavy nightgowns, it's hard not to think about the energy crisis that marked the decade and the fact that many Penneys shoppers probably kept the heat as low as they could.

The middle-class shopper was always price conscious, but as the 20th century wore on, they had even cheaper options, forged by the advance of globalization and the weakening of American unions. They also had less money. Penney & # 39; s and his contemporaries, longtime competitor Sears, as well as many other brands now clustered in "department stores," have fallen in love with the American middle class. In a 1991 article on Factory Outlet Malls, Marianne Conroy argued that they were a testament to the ways the middle class was fracturing:

Store malls around the world express the material conditions affecting contemporary North American middle classes: constant crises of overproduction and restructuring; limited business environments that find many major retailers in the United States operating under bankruptcy protection; widespread consumer cynicism about service levels and retail pricing; and decreases in real income and increases in consumer debt.

Those trends have only accelerated in subsequent decades. Penneys has made many mistakes on his own, of course. A Daily women's clothing piece pointed to an unfortunate 1987 move from New York City to a huge and sprawling campus in Plano, Texas, and a long history of other nonsense. The company made a particular mistake in 2011, when they brought in a former Apple executive, Ron Johnson, who made moves like removing coupons.

But even if they had done everything right for decades, it might not have been enough to save J.C. Penney, who is mocking because the middle class is on the verge of death. Penneys, Sears, and other retailers have been replaced by cheaper alternatives like Marshalls, TJ Maxx, Target, and Old Navy, with their $ 2 cement floors and flip-flops, with discounted discounts, back in the basement after all these years. .