The influx of athletes from civil unrest rekindles Colin Kaepernick's NFL debate – Up News Info

By Ken Belson, The New York Times

The outbreak of civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd has sparked an unusual flow of NFL players, coaches and officials, who have publicly struggled with issues of race and racism more than other leagues. In some cases, however, long-standing disputes over whether the league takes matters seriously enough have been rekindled.

For several years, discussions of race in the NFL have largely focused on Colin Kaepernick, and the kneeling campaign began to raise awareness of past episodes of racial injustice and brutality towards African Americans by the police. While some black players came to his defense, the quarterback has had no job in soccer and reached an agreement with the NFL over his accusation of having been excluded.

This time, a wider range of players and team officials have chosen to speak. Brian Flores, one of the league's four black or Latino coaches, said in a statement that he lost friends in the NFL due to his opposition to Kaepernick, and urged those who were against his protests to show similar outrage at the murder. from Floyd.

"Many people who express their opinions on kneeling or hiring minorities do not seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women," Flores said.

In contrast to previous protests over racial injustice, some white players have added their voices this time on the matter, which has been a third lane in a league where three-quarters of the players are African-American, but almost all owners and executives of the top team are white. Only a few white players had joined or supported their black teammates when they knelt down during the performance of the national anthem in recent years.

"I don't understand the society we live in that doesn't value all human life," Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, wrote Thursday on Twitter. "My prayers go out to all the men, women, and children who have to endure the effects of racism in our society."

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who has sidestepped questions about his friendship with President Donald Trump, joined the Players Coalition to call for an investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American killed by two white men while running near Savannah, Georgia.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released his own statement on Saturday night saying that "protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel."

He added: "There is still an urgent need for action."

However, his statement, his detractors noted, did not include any mention of the police or Kaepernick.

Goodell and other top leaders sparked more debate, not less, in part not just because of any NFL team's unwillingness to hire Kaepernick, but also because of the league's low record in trying to increase the hiring of black coaches. , a problem that came up again in recent weeks as the league considered steps to address it.

Eric Reid, a free security officer who knelt with Kaepernick when they were in the San Francisco 49ers, mocked the commissioner's statement as anodyne, saying he expected "Songs of the Season 2.0," a reference to the songwriting campaign for songs from the league that donated the proceeds from the songs to the NFL's social justice initiatives.

Reid also criticized his former boss, 49ers owner Jed York, who said the team would donate $ 1 million to support the Players Coalition.

"No one wants your money, Jed," Reid wrote on Twitter. "We want justice. We have always wanted justice. You are all truly diluted."

As before, many players and coaches in other leagues have also spoken out. LeBron James, who has attacked Trump on social media, rhetorically asked why the United States also did not love black Americans. Michael Jordan, who has been criticized for his reluctance to take a stand on many social issues but has not been silent on the death of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement, wrote on Twitter: "We have had enough."

Marcus Stroman, a New York Mets pitcher who is African American, urged others to fight racism. "If you choose to turn a blind eye to him … you are part of the problem that will continue to destroy this nation," he wrote on Twitter.

At the Bundesliga in Germany, where people gathered in front of the US Embassy. USA In Berlin, soccer players Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi of Borussia Dortmund showed off jerseys that read "Justice for George Floyd,quot; after scoring in a game on Sunday.

The owners of the Brooklyn Nets, whose arena, the Barclays Center, has been at the center of protests in New York, pledged to use their platform as a sports team to push back racial prejudice.

"Today, we stand up and speak out against all forms of racism, open or unconscious, especially against the black community," the team said. "We mean 'Enough is enough'."

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team called on various voices to denounce social injustice and police brutality.

"For those who are not black, silence is the greatest betrayal right now," the statement said. “The hardest part is seeing friends who are not of color or even questioning what's going on right now. It is time that we begin to preach union, justice and love between us. "

Doc Rivers, the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers coach, recalled the racial abuse he had experienced and urged society to have a conversation about race, however uncomfortable it may be.

"My father was a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, and if he were still with us right now, he would feel hurt and outraged by the senseless acts of racial injustice that continue to plague our country," Rivers said. “Being black in the United States is difficult. Personally, they have called me more racial slurs than I can count, they arrested me many times because of the color of my skin and they even burned my house. "

The flow of players and coaches occurs when most sports leagues remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until now, the players have not spoken in front of the television cameras or have had to count on the reactions of tens of thousands of fans, some of whom mocked the players who protested in 2017.

For his part, Kaepernick, the player who started the kneeling campaign, said Friday that his nonprofit group, Know Your Rights Camp, would provide legal representation to protesters in Minneapolis, whom he called freedom fighters.

"When courtesy leads to death, rebellion is the only logical reaction," Kaepernick wrote on Twitter. "The cries for peace will rain, and when they do, they will fall on deaf ears, because their violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight! ”