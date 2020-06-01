The Fox Sports presenter apologizes for the sketch of Hitler's & # 39; completely inappropriate & # 39;

Fox Sports apologized after an image of Adolf Hitler was retouched in a sketch on the "Sunday Night with Matty Johns,quot; show.

The controversy began as a result of the "Fan in the Stand,quot; promotion organized by the Australian National Rugby League. The promotion meant that fans could pay A $ 22 to have life-size images of their face placed on cardboard cutouts and placed in the stands as games cannot have real fans.

While most fans followed the rules, others decided to troll. In one case, a fan used the face of British serial killer Harold Shipman, making him appear in the stands.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/df/11/harold-shipman-ftr_khck8egty7d91ma8uojuyyowy.png?t=1887431242,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



In an apparent attempt to mock the fact that some had used prank images of fans in the stands, the show "Sunday Night with Matty Johns,quot; inserted an image of Hitler in the stands. The image was not used as a real fan on the booth and was instead created by someone who works on the show.

Viewers quickly noticed the image of Hitler and began voicing their complaints online.

Fox Sports issued an apology later in the day.

"We are very concerned about an incident involving an inappropriate image displayed as part of one of our live shows discussing NRL crowd cuts. We are currently reviewing the circumstances and examining the action we need to ensure that those involved understand that is not acceptable,quot;. We sincerely apologize for the crime the image has caused. "

Matty Johns issued a personal statement through Fox Sports and assumed responsibility for the image.

"The segment on my Fox League show on Sunday where we showed an image of Hitler in the cutouts was in bad taste and completely inappropriate," Johns said. "I know Fox Sports has apologized, but I need to step up personally. I know how raw and devastating those events are for so many people and families. I acknowledge that it was wrong and I apologize to our viewers and everyone in the community who is properly concerned and offended by the segment. I reached out and spoke directly to Vic Alhadeff at the Jewish Board of Deputies this morning to apologize to the Jewish community and I will apologize over the air to all of our viewers on Thursday night. "

As for the NRL, the league said it will review the process behind the "Fan in the Stand,quot; promotion.

"We are reviewing the investigation process for Fan in the Stand," an NRL spokesperson told The Guardian. "The weekend was a test and the tests are designed to solve problems."