The end of Lance Armstrong & # 39; 30 for 30 & # 39; shows the facets of a deceiver who can articulate his truth

Lance Armstrong has more than two faces. They all had cameos in the ESPN documentary "30 for 30,quot; "Lance," which wrapped up Sunday night.

The "I can't get out of this,quot; face. The face of "This is my truth,quot;. The "I have not forgotten,quot; face. The face of "I did a lot of good,quot; (that is, his work in the fight against cancer). The "tough mother,quot; face.

To complicate matters, the man who uses them gave everyone a composition of brutal honesty.

MORE: Armstrong not sure if doping caused cancer

Armstrong's many facets of personality make it difficult for him to feel sympathetic, even when he looks an interviewer in the eye, apologizes for being a horrible person, and says he "needed,quot; to fall out of favor. The producers of the documentary decided not even to try to sympathize; There was no narration, just the words of Armstrong, the people he loves, and the people who threatened his double life.

The best way to show Armstrong's many sides here is to present what he said about his efforts to destroy people, including himself, during his more than decade-long reign of terror over cycling.

Emma O & # 39; Reilly

Armstrong called O & # 39; Reilly, her former team neigneur (masseuse / assistant), a prostitute, and a drunk in a statement she filed for a libel lawsuit he filed against her and author David Walsh (later resolved) in 2004 Armstrong was retaliating for O Reilly, in Walsh's book, exposing Armstrong's doping in cycling and illegal activities early in his dominance at the Tour de France. He said in "30 by 30,quot; that it was probably the worst thing he did during the time he tried to prevent people from taking him down.

"Calling a woman a whore is totally unacceptable. It's hard to be worse than that," he said.

When asked why he did it, he stumbled on his initial attempt and then blurted out, "Well why did I do it? Because he was an idiot and he was in full attack mode, so right? He would have said something."

O & # 39; Reilly took revenge when he went to the US Anti-Doping Agency. USA With his complaints in 2012. He helped get Armstrong banned from professional cycling for life.

Frankie and Betsy Andreu

Armstrong told the world how comfortable he was (is he?) Lying when asked about his legal battles with the couple.

"Nobody makes fun and is honest. You are not. The only way to deceive yourself and be honest is if nobody asks you, which is not realistic. The second someone asks you, you lie," he said.

"Now, it could be a lie because you answer it once, or in my case it could be 10,000 lies because you answer it 10,000 times. And then you go one step further and reinforce it and then 'F- you, never go back to ask me that question again, "right? And then you're going to sue someone and then it's … So that's why it was 100 times worse. Because we all lie. "

However, Armstrong was still unable to say whether the Andreus were sincere when they testified at an arbitration hearing that he admitted to being dopped in 1996 when he was being treated for cancer at Indiana University.

"If you make everyone happy that I say it happened, I'm happy to say it happened, but I'm also going to be honest with you and say I don't remember what happened," he said.

Floyd Landis

Armstrong has not forgiven Landis for being a rat in retaliation for being banned from cycling after serving his own doping suspension after a Tour de France victory. Two years after Landis spilled the beans in 2010, Armstrong had lost his reputation, his Tour championships, and millions of dollars in supporting money.

He showed bitterness when asked about moving from Texas to snowy Colorado, where he lives with his girlfriend and children: "It could be worse. It could be Floyd Landis, waking up a piece of s … every day."

The documentary then showed footage of Armstrong answering a question about Landis during a question-and-answer session at a corporate function.

"There will never be a relationship. Never," he said. "Most of the people in this story, I'm fine to forgive and forget and move on. There are some I'm not there yet. Floyd is one of them. You can't … it's just not forgivable." "

Lance Armstrong

Enemy of those who threatened his farce. Enemy to himself. A lightning round of how he evaluates damage:

On his unsuccessful fight against USADA:

"It wouldn't change a thing … I needed a nuclear collapse and I got it."

On how he could see himself in the mirror despite being a pathological liar:

"I was so used to it. It was part of the game and you just become immune to that. It's crazy to hear me say that, but it's the truth."

Knowing how wrong he was:

"Totally inappropriate behavior … I took full advantage of my height. So I am very sorry. I wish I could change that. I wish I had been a better man. All I can do is say that I am sorry and I move on and I hope others will too. they do it ".

On whether he is at peace:

"So that means all he ever says, 'How do you sleep at night?' # Can you live with yourself? And I can."

Landis and other former teammates shot Armstrong, but they also didn't have clean hands. They all doped up in a sport that required it. They delivered a sympathetic narrative of the whole sordid affair with the gravity of an uphill stage.

And Armstrong was the face – faces – of the platoon.