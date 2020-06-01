The box office of EE. USA Will sink more than 50% while theaters remain closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Analysts Predict US Box Office Receipts. USA They will be cut in half due to the closure of the coronavirus.

Research company MoffettNathanson says the closure of movie theaters in Southern California and across the country will drop the box office by 52%, according to Variety.

Ticket sales revenue will drop to $ 5.5 billion in 2020, compared to more than $ 11 billion in 2019.

The report also indicates that revenue could drop further if theaters remain closed in cities like Los Angeles and New York, and the release of summer box office hits like "Mulan,quot; is further postponed.

Los Angeles city leaders have indicated when movie theaters will reopen, though that step is likely to fit Phase 3 of the governor's reopening plan, which covers "high-risk workspaces,quot; like theaters. cinema.

Given the uncertainty around the key questions we mentioned earlier, including sticking to the July release dates when key markets reopen and the will of moviegoers to return before a shot, our estimates today are a work in progress with high volatility in the months to come, "the report said.

The forecast has something of a silver lining: Analysts say that, barring additional delays in movie production or the launch of streaming services, the box office could see a "significant bounce,quot; of up to $ 9.7 billion in 2021.