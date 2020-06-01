The Beverly Hills and Santa Monica curfews begin closings at 1 p.m. – Up News Info

After a wild weekend of protests and looting, the cities of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica will begin to come under curfew at 1 p.m. local time today.

In both Westside cities, the curfew begins at 1 p.m. for business districts and go to the entire city at 4 p.m. Beverly Hills also extended its curfew until Tuesday, noting that "it prohibits anyone from being on public streets, alleys, parks, or any public place."

It is not yet known whether Mayor Eric Garcetti will issue a curfew for Los Angeles today, but one is expected.

"This has been a difficult weekend in our city," Friedman said in a robocall sent to residents on Sunday night. "Thousands of protesters marched through our streets to draw attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Unfortunately, there were multiple incidents of vandalism. Several shops, buildings, and public works of art were damaged. This will not be tolerated in our city. It is regrettable that the message of the peaceful protesters has been diminished by criminal behavior. "

Police confront protesters in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Erik Pedersen / Up News Info



Santa Monica Pro Temporal Mayor Terry O’Day said Sunday night: “This has been a heartbreaking day in Santa Monica. Our top priority remains the personal safety of everyone in our community. We are thankful that there have been no critical injuries. We have had a great deal of property damage caused by opportunistic looters. We have the support of all law enforcement agencies in Southern California and we are restoring sanity on our streets. Stay at home. You are safer there.

The protesters confronted the police and dozens of businesses were looted or destroyed.

To ensure the continued safety of the Beverly Hills community, the City is re-imposing two curfews from 6/1 to 6/2 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. in business districts and throughout the city starting at 4 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8LyUPduWtn – CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 1, 2020

Santa Monica is beginning to control the impacts of today's events. With the arrival of the National Guard a few hours ago, we have remained focused on securing the City and restoring order. The curfew in #Santa Monica Starts 6/1 @ 1PM for business districts and 4PM throughout the city. pic.twitter.com/rVBGvludIT – City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 1, 2020

City News Service contributed to this report.