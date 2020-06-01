The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in June

"Crazy Delicious,quot;

In what promises to be one of the weirdest cooking competitions on television, contestants are judged on their ability to turn common ingredients into tasty and eye-catching meals. As an added twist, they have to "search,quot; for the components of their dishes, in a set designed to resemble a rainbow-colored fantasy land, where almost everything around them is edible and potentially useful.

June 26th

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga,quot;

Don't let the title fool you into thinking this is a Eurovision documentary. While that would be great, this movie is a comedy starring and co-written by Will Ferrell. He and Rachel McAdams play an Icelandic pop art duo, chosen to perform at the annual international competition and struggling with the pressures and expectations that come with honor. Judging by the fake music video released to promote this film, a dream number called "Volcano Man,quot;, Ferrell and his company intend to gently mock Eurovision's theatrical claims without dishonoring what makes its participants so incredible. .

JUNE 30TH

& # 39; Pride and prejudice & # 39;

Given how varied and successful the careers of director Joe Wright and actress Keira Knightley have been since they worked together on "Pride and Prejudice," it's easy to forget how brave this adaptation of Jane Austen was in 2005 for both of them. Wright was a novice filmmaker back then, applying an unexpectedly striking visual style to a literary classic; Knightley was a former child actress best known for appearing in expensive blockbusters. Together they created something refreshingly new, signaling the remarkable work they would continue to do, together and separately, for the next 15 years.

& # 39; Caracortada & # 39;

Director Brian De Palma and the 1983 remake of screenwriter Oliver Stone of the classic 1932 gangster film "Scarface,quot; sparked controversy back then, criticized for its gross vulgarity and violence and for its apparent glorification of greedy cocaine-fueled criminals. . But almost everything about "Scarface,quot; that seemed over the top at the time also made him a favorite with younger moviegoers and a generation of emerging rappers, two groups that ultimately helped popularize his great vision. Universal Pictures recently announced plans for another remake of "Scarface," directed by Luca Guadagnino from a script by Joel and Ethan Coen. But even with those talented filmmakers involved, it will be difficult to compete with one of the most beloved and brave crime movies.

Also arriving:

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut,quot; (June 1), "Boogie Nights,quot; (June 1), "Moonlight,quot; (June 1), "Fuller House,quot; Season 5, Part 2 (June 2), "Spelling the Dream ”(June 3)," Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga "(June 4)," Can You Hear Me "(June 4)," It: Chapter 2 "(June 4)," Choked : Paisa Bolta Hai "(June 5)," 13 Reasons Why "Season 4 (June 5)," Curon "(June 10)," Lenox Hill "(June 10)," Reality Z "( June 10), "Dating Around,quot; Season 2 (June 12), "F is for the family,quot; Season 4 (June 12), "Kipo and the Age of Wonderful Beasts,quot; Season 2 (June 12), "The Search,quot; (June 12), "Marcella,quot; Season 3 (June 14), "Mr. Churches,quot; Part 2 (June 17), "The Order,quot; Season 2 (June 18), "A Whisker Away ”(June 18),“ Babies ”Part 2 (June 19),“ Father Soldier Son ”(June 19)," Feel the Beat "(June 19)," Girls from Ipanema "Season 2 (19 June), "Lost Bullet,quot; (June 19), "One- Way to Tomorrow "(June 19)," The Politician "Season 2 (June 19)," Wasp Network "(June 19)," Eric André: Legalize Everything "(June 23)," Nobody Knows What I'm Here "(June 24)," Love and Live "(June 26)," Start Game "(June 26)," Adu "(June 30)," The Big Lebowski "(June 30), "BNA,quot; (June 30).