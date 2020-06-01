It took less than a month after Ken Anderson joined the Twitter universe to demonstrate that he had mastered the art form, if we can call it that.

A four-time NFL champion, four-time Pro Bowl pick, 1981 league MVP trophy winner and 1975 winner of what is now known as the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Anderson posted a tweet on May wondering why her account had not yet been verified.

"Starting to feel like something else I've been waiting for … is it about not having a Super Bowl victory?"

Eligible to enter the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame since 1991, Anderson has been rejected 30 times, yet has maintained his sense of humor and perspective. You don't need the Hall to validate it, but the Hall needs Anderson to justify yourself as complete.

"I don't think twice, to be honest with you, except at those times of the year when the time comes for the election and someone will call and say, 'What do you think? "" Anderson told Sporting News. "Other than that, it doesn't cross my mind.

"I think the only time I was disappointed was the first time I was eligible, and I made it to the final 15 and didn't make it, and then it was disappointing." After that, I guess when you come from my background and grow up in a small town and go to a small high school and then go to a small university, you never dream of such things. My dream came true when I had the opportunity to play professional soccer for 16 years. ”

Anderson told SN that she joined Twitter not to revive interest in her Hall bid, but to help promote her foundation, the Ken Anderson Alliance, which is involved in helping adults with developmental disabilities. He is scheduled to hold a fundraising golf tournament on October 12 alongside radio analyst Bengals Dave Lapham at the Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati. Several spring events planned to benefit the foundation had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Anderson's arrival on the social media scene served as a reminder of the huge vacancy that exists among the Salon population with Anderson's absence. The Pro Football Hall of Fame website states that its selection committee "is charged with the vital task of continuing to ensure that the new consecrations are the best the game has produced." In Anderson's case, those charged with ensuring compliance with this mission statement failed in the task.

As is the case periodically with all sports hall of fame, the committee took every opportunity to present Anderson with the honor of his professional accomplishments. Now out of the game for over 25 years, he is eligible to be selected by the "seniors,quot; committee. That team had 10 opportunities just last year, for the special "Centennial Class,quot; that the Salon chose to honor, and that one also failed.

Lance McAlister is the host of the late-night Sports Talk program on the WLW radio station in Cincinnati, the powerful signal of which can be heard at night throughout much of the continental United States. However, the 50,000 watts that power his voice have been unsuccessful in moving the needle toward Anderson's choice.

"I've been back in town since 1997, and I'd say it's been one of those basic elements of what I do," McAlister told SN. "There has always been talk of Pete Rose and the Hall of Fame, but behind that has always been why, how, how can you explain that Ken Anderson is not in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. For me, he has always been frustrating. I find it difficult to take the process seriously if you consider the process that led to it not being in this moment. The curtain opens on the politics of the process, the lack of context that is offered in the process and, I think lack of awareness in the process.

"I don't know why it doesn't bother more voters or leave them ashamed that, overall, they've missed this."

Now 71 and retired after nearly two decades as an NFL assistant coach, Anderson joined the Bengals in 1971 as a third-round pick from Augustana College in Illinois, no more football power than he is now. The school has produced only two NFL players in its history. Anderson was able to make four starts as a rookie, then took over the quarterback job forever and held it for the next 13 years.

He led the Bengals to double-digit wins in three of his first four seasons, a period that coincided with the rise of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl dynasty. The Bengals were in the same division as the Steelers, then called AFC Central and finished second behind them for three of those four years despite an average record of about 10-4.

However, in 1981, the Anderson Bengals managed a 12-4 season in which they led the league by passing for the third time and reached the Super Bowl with a destruction by the Chargers 27-7 in what is known as the "Freezer Bowl," He played in minus-9-degree temperatures that didn't stop Anderson from throwing two touchdowns in 64 percent finishes. The Bengals lost there to Joe Montana and the fledgling 49ers dynasty by a limited decision, 26-21.

Five points, not even a single touchdown, separated Anderson from a Super Bowl ring. Thats fair. This is how the game works. But also the Hall of Fame?

"I was the Cincinnati coach on the 44-person selection committee for the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame for 10 years," former Dayton Daily News sports journalist Chick Ludwig told SN. “I wrote several letters on Ken's behalf to other selectors, but I couldn't convince them that Ken is a modern finalist. Now that he is in the swamp of high-ranking candidates, with a fate in the hands of the committee of elders, I pray that he does not forget. "

It is curious that the absence of a championship weighs so heavily on the quarterback candidates. Brian Urlacher, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Kevin Mawae have done so in the past two years without league titles. But there are six Super Bowl era quarterbacks who made it without a ring, and Anderson is well enough to deserve a place.

Dan Fouts did it with ease, though he never played in a Super Bowl (San Diego quarterback in the Frieza Bowl) he was barely above .500 as a starter and he only made two more Pro Bowls than Anderson. It was a statistical marvel, leading the league in passing yards four times and touchdowns twice, but Anderson also has numbers to flatter him.

In addition to leading the league in passer rating four times, his career mark in that category is better than three of the six non-winning Super Bowl QBs in the Hall. His passes were intercepted less frequently than four of the six. He led the league twice in passing yards and three times in completion percentage, including a 70.6 mark in 1982 that held the NFL record for 27 years, until Drew Brees topped it in 2009.

This fact alone should have brought him to the Hall years ago: There are seven quarterbacks in NFL history that have led the league in passer rating three or more times; their names are Steve Young (six times), Bart Starr (five), Roger Staubach (four) and Sid Luckman, Sammy Baugh and Peyton Manning (three each). Oh, and Ken Anderson, who did it four times.

Seriously? Do you think someone makes their way into a list of legends like that?

"Most of the quarterbacks of my time would love to play right now," Anderson told SN. "If you go back to the 70s, if you led the league in passes, it was probably around 2,200 yards you pitched for. If he had 18 touchdown passes, that probably led the league. If he completed 50 percent of his passes, that was Now it's 5,000 yards, it's 40 touchdowns, it's a 4 to 1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, it's 65 percent.

“But it was fun getting there. My first five years were with Bill Walsh and the West Coast Offense, and we were hitting many of those more than 60 percent seasons. Bill had a unique offense, and it was fun to be a part of that. "

The history of the Bengals, and the history of the NFL, was dramatically altered when the great Paul Brown retired and installed Bill Johnson as his successor in place of Walsh. When the Bengals reached the Super Bowl in 1981 and 1988, it was the Walsh 49ers who beat them.

Now, more than 50 years after they entered the league, the Bengals have had only one player who played a major part of their Hall of Fame-honored career in Cincinnati: tackle Anthony Munoz. Of the other 15 teams that launched in the 1960s and 1970s, no one else has fewer than three, and the average is eight.

The Bengals had some terrible teams between 1992 and 2002, after Mike Brown took control of the team after his father's death and played with young Dave Shula as head coach. But the team won nine division championships, made 14 playoff appearances, and made it to the Super Bowl twice.

"Maybe it's because of what happened to the franchise lately. He doesn't get much respect," Anderson said. “But you go back to the 70s and 80s, and I think we were as good as anyone in the league. Unfortunately, the Steelers with one of the best teams of all time were in our division. And we ran into the San Francisco 49ers a few times in the Super Bowl, with one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

“I look at some of the players on our team. Kenny Riley, a great defender of our team, is very deserving. If you look at a guy like Isaac Curtis, I'll take him to any other receiver you can name … It's just that the numbers were different. I think we've had a lot of very, very good players on our teams. "

You have to be great to make it to the Hall of Fame, of course. Ken Anderson was all of that. The numbers are there. The results were there. The votes have not been. We have seen that voters sometimes make mistakes, sometimes huge. This is one that must be rectified.