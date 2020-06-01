The announcer of the kings was suspended after the response of & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; DeMarcus Cousins

Kings play-by-play presenter and radio presenter Grant Napear has been placed on administrative leave by KHTK, according to Jason Anderson of Sacramento Bee.

The Sacramento radio station is reportedly investigating Napear's response on Twitter to former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who asked Napear for his views on the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests taking place across the country after the death of George Floyd. Napear told Cousins ​​that "All lives matter," sharing the slogan that is often used to deflect the problems BLM is trying to address, including racial injustice and police brutality.

Hears!!!! How are you? I thought you'd forgotten about me. I haven't heard from you in years. ALL LIVES ARE IMPORTANT … EACH ONE !!! https://t.co/DfzKl3w0jm – Grant Napear (@GrantNapearshow) June 1, 2020

Cousins ​​was not surprised by the tweet, and former Kings players Chris Webber and Matt Barnes also stepped in to voice their views on Napear.

"I wouldn't expect anything less from a racist (sic) closet," Barnes said.

Hahaha as expected. – DeMarcus Cousins ​​(@boogiecousins) June 1, 2020

I wouldn't expect anything less from a racist closet – Matt Barnes (@ Matt_Barnes22) June 1, 2020

Demarcus we know and we know who Grant is. The team knows it too. I have told you many times. They have seen. They know who it is. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/4DI4f1DGUp – Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) June 1, 2020

Napear then tried apologize on Twitter And he told Marcos Breton of The Sacramento Bee on Monday that he was "in pain,quot; and still had "a lot to learn."

"I am not as educated in BLM as I thought," said Napear. "I had no idea that when I said & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; it was contrary to what BLM was trying to convey."

The Kings have yet to say whether Napear will continue to call games for NBC Sports California. The team released the following statement on Monday: "Grant's recent comments on Twitter do not reflect our organization's views and values. We are reviewing the matter with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK."