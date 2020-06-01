The Alameda County Sheriff issues a curfew for the entire county; More City Issuance Orders – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – After a weekend of protests, riots, and looting in the Bay Area and the country, Alameda County on Monday became the last local government to issue a curfew for its residents.

The Alameda County Sheriff issued the county-wide curfew order beginning Monday at 8:00 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. The curfew order requires that all non-exempt persons in the County remain indoors.

The Alameda County measure comes after the cities of Hayward and Union City became the last Bay Area cities to announce curfews on Monday due to civil unrest and looting for the murder of a George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police last week.

FULL COVERAGE: GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTAS

As of Sunday night, there was a curfew in the cities of Danville, Pleasant Hill, San Francisco, San José, Santa Clara, and Walnut Creek.

Residents of San Leandro are asked to stay indoors every night from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. the next day until at least June 8, unless the order is terminated earlier.

Exceptions to curfews are first responders, health care providers, people receiving urgent medical care, people coming and going from work, people without shelter and the media, police said.

On Monday, Union City officials announced they would implement a curfew beginning Monday, June 1. Authorities cited multiple cases of vandalism and looting, including one in which a Union City Public Works employee was injured after being hit in the head by a thrown bottle.

More details on the Union City curfew will be provided to the community later in the day.

Oakland has not currently instituted a curfew.

Current curfew in the Bay area:

Danville: 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Lafayette: 9 p.m. at 5 am. Until the 2nd of June

Pleasant Hill: 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., until further notice

San Francisco: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

San José: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

San Leandro 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. until June 8

Santa Clara: 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m., until further notice

Santa Rosa: 8 p.m. at 5 a.m., until June 4

Union City: hours not yet specified

Walnut Creek: 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., until June 8

San Leandro police said several dozen businesses in his city were affected by the looting on Sunday night.

Police encourage companies to take an inventory of losses before calling the Police Department or filing an online report. Individuals can call the San Leandro Police Dispatch Line at (510) 577-2730, ext. 1, and you should only call 911 if there is an emergency.

The San Leandro Police Department has an online reporting website for companies to use.