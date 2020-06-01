The 90-day theatrical window is history as studies tilt – Up News Info

The studios appear poised to gain an advantage in the window display skirmishes as trends during the COVID-19 pandemic extend into the future with midrange films generating the $ 50- $ 100 million range with the greatest risk of diminishing theatrical performances, according to a leading Wall Street Analyst.

So far, exhibitors have been able to hold their own with Hollywood, MoffetNathanson's Robert Fishman said in a report Monday. But "this time is different in that all the major studies … are probably more aggressive with window strategies." As multiple studios go ahead with PVOD or some other form of window change, the balance of power in favor of the studios shifts further in their favor and reduces the influence exhibitors have as they are unlikely to boycott upcoming releases. from various studies. . "

The crux, Fishman believes, is that "the standard 90-day" dark period "between theatrical release and home video is an inefficient period that studios can no longer afford." He said his firm expects major studios to move forward with a new window after all experiments end once theaters reopen. Universal is likely to lead the charge, with Warner Bros. and other smaller studios following quickly.

As the pandemic closed theaters across the country, Fishman anticipates that the national box office will sink 50% in 2020 year-over-year, assuming studios stick to current release dates. He predicts a rebound next year to $ 9.7 billion, still 15% less than at 2019 levels and 13% lower than his pre-COVID estimate of more than $ 11 billion. The 2020 numbers are largely a work in progress, he warned, as some major cities have yet to set reopening dates and consumer behavior variables. The downside risks to 2021 include falling more titles due to production shutdown, as well as additional studio window experiments, either bypassing the theatrical window to put more product into its broadcast services or pressing both Theatrical video windows as well as existing video windows.

Theatrical windows will continue to be critical drivers of profitability and social awareness for tents. But movies generating between $ 50 and $ 100 million, which he said fell from almost 30% of the national box office in 2010 to just 16% last year after hitting a low of 12% in 2017, are on the rise. risk. Small films generating less than $ 50 million at the domestic box office have kept their share low to medium 20% for the same time period, he noted.

Given that, "it is difficult to see how the cost and expense of traditional theatrical distribution will be worth half the budget, not for profit," he said. (He noted that the smallest films generating less than $ 50 million at national box office have kept their share relatively stable at around 20% minimum.)

If so, a key question is what proportion of the PVOD revenue exhibitors will end up capturing to help offset the cannibalized box. Fishman initially expects exhibitors to end up getting 10-20% of PVOD's revenue, depending on their willingness to allow studios to move forward with this new window and how many studios are initially negotiating against them.

He noted that prior to COVID-19, Disney was always the only studio fully committed to the theatrical window. "While we are still waiting for all of their models to debut on the big screen, we believe Disney could continue to be more aggressive in shortening the window between film debut and when the film hits Disney +." Most of the other studies would advance with direct PVOD strategies.

Before the pandemic, experiments like those of Universal Trolls World Tour theater owners would have been faced with a strenuous backlash and probably blackouts. The only thing the networks have been able to do now is threaten to stop playing Universal movies in their theaters after it reopens, or movies from other studios, as AMC Entertaiment CEO Adam Aron said, unilaterally abandon current window practices. without good faith negotiations. . Trolls It was the first, but since then there have been many more window experiments during this shutdown, including Warner Bros & # 39; Scoob! available for rent ($ 19.99) and sale ($ 24.99) and Disney & # 39; s Artemis Fowl it is included as part of the Disney + subscription offer. The film version of Disney Hamilton It will debut on Disney + on July 3, more than a year before its initially planned theatrical release.

Fishman noted that a big challenge as things change will be to get the various studios to have their own set of conflicting interests, depending on the ownership and position of the studio in the overall company, to agree on terms. Some studies push for much earlier windows, up to 30-45 days for others, at different prices in the $ 20- $ 50 range. As the studies test dates and price points, he said he expects the industry Finally hit a common standard for next year, shaking off at a price of $ 30 and a post-30-day release window. (Although given recent tests, they could end up as low as $ 20 per rental.)

"But before estimating the impact of cannibalization on the national box office, we still need more visibility on whether Disney would consider participating and learning more about other studios' plans to be as aggressive as Universal after the reopening of theaters," he said.

In the same report, Fishman looks at Cinemark, reiterating its "neutral" rating on the stock, its conservative financial position that allowed it to weather the recession more easily than its peers, and the potential for it to be a player if the industry consolidates after pandemic: on both sides of an outbreak in mergers and acquisitions. Cinemark, the nation's third-largest chain, reports earnings on Wednesday.