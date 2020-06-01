The 4 best places in the Caribbean in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the top Caribbean places around Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to suit your needs.

1. Vicente's Cuban cuisine

PHOTO: CHRISTINE J./YELP

First on the list is Vicente's Cuban cuisine. Located at 1250 Library St. downtown, the Cuban dance club and venue, offering seafood and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Detroit, with four stars out of 780 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Jamaican Pot

PHOTO: STEVE B./YELP

Next up is The Jamaican Pot, located at 14615 W. 8 Mile Road. With four stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean place, offering soul food and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tropical corner

PHOTO: RINCON TROPICAL / YELP

Rincon Tropical, located at 6538 Michigan Ave., is another of the best options, and Yelpers gives the Puerto Rican place four stars out of 52 reviews.

4. Citchen del Caribe

Photo: AMYA S./Yelp

Caribbean Citchen, a Caribbean place, is another option, with four stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head to 10500 W. McNichols Road to see for yourself.

