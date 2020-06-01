The 2020 Emmy Awards will still take place in September & # 39; in some form or shape & # 39;

Meanwhile, the Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 will air digitally as part of a two-hour live show on June 26, during which guests and nominees will appear from their homes.

The annual Emmy Awards are expected to continue in September, as confirmed by the heads of ABC and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

While the Emmys would normally have a presenter and other details needed by this time, show planning has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Variety.

However, ABC Senior Vice President Rob Mills, who is in charge of alternative coverage, special shows and night shows, has assured that the broadcast "is going to happen somehow, but we have a little time."

"Because we have the benefit of time, it is much easier to figure it out. I don't know what it will look like, but it will happen," he explained.

The first round of voting has already been moved to early July, and nominations will be announced two weeks later, on July 20.

