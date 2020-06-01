Texas Adjusting Hurricane Response Plans Due to Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – If 2020 has not been chaotic enough, Monday marked the start of the hurricane season and experts predict that there will be plenty of activity with up to half a dozen major hurricanes.

In the midst of a pandemic, Texas has been forced to modify its hurricane response plan to include social distancing.

Rather than establishing evacuation shelters at convention centers and large school gyms, the state emergency department has identified smaller hotels and motels, including many in North Texas.

Those who work in the shelters may also look different, as many Red Cross volunteers and EMS responders could be linked to COVID-19's efforts when a storm hits.

In recent weeks, as the Texas Department of Emergencies has traveled the state helping shut down hot spots where COVID19 cases have skyrocketed, Chief Nim Kidd said his department has also renewed its hurricane plan.

Kidd said his department is used to dealing with overlapping emergencies. He said as great as Texas is that it is not unusual to respond to wildfires in one part of the state and floods in another.

The worst case scenario would be a major hurricane hitting in the fall when many predict a resurgence of the virus, but Kidd said Texas is prepared to handle such an event.

However, just as the state has reviewed its emergency plans, Kidd said Texans should do the same and make sure they are prepared with a plan for where they would go in the event of a hurricane.

This includes those in North Texas where a hurricane hitting the shoreline can cause flooding and indirect tornadoes hundreds of miles inland.

"This is why it is so important to get this message across," Kidd said. “There will be many safe places to stay and go. We've brought in additional resources to clean up those critical spots … so I don't want people to think they have to stay home because there is no safe place to go. "