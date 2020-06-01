Teresa Giudice looking for love in the new season of RHONJ, says Insider.

Fans of Teresa Giudice and The Real Housewives of New Jersey should expect to see the reality TV star dating during the new season! As you know, Teresa and Joe Giudice have decided to end their marriage while he is still in Italy!

That said, the RHONJ star plans to go ahead and find love again when filming resumes on July 20.

Insider information on the set has been shared via HollywoodLife that viewers will see Teresa's new dating life!

New Teresa's new story will be about moving on and moving on with her life, and a big focus of the show will be on how amazing she is doing. You will definitely see her dating and she has expressed that she is starting to feel ready. She would like to find someone who will finally settle down with who is older. The other women's stories are still being worked out. The show will revolve around her during season 11, "they said.

It will definitely be a fairly new and exciting experience for Teresa as she hasn't been out in over two decades!

But even after their 20-year marriage ended, Teresa and Joe are apparently still on good terms and love each other very much.

Other experts previously shared Joe's daily routine and apparently always includes training for his next celebrity boxing match, but also chatting with his four daughters and mother!

There is no bad blood between the exes and Teresa is very proud of him for having a purpose in Italy while still fighting against deportation orders.

Also, to demonstrate that they are very peaceful exes, Teresa only wished her ex-husband a happy birthday, writing: ‘Happy birthday. I hope you have the best birthday ever. "

It also included lots of emojis, some related to the celebration, like birthday cakes and confetti, as well as two kiss faces!



