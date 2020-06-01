Teresa Giudice is & # 39; moving & # 39; Joe says it will be released in season 11 of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39;

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Also, it is said that & # 39; all the ladies & # 39; will return to the next season 11 of & # 39; The Real Housewives of New Jersey & # 39; and that there is a possibility of a new addition to the cast.

Teresa Giudice he is not wasting time to spend from his ex Joe Giudice. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"The star allegedly plans to show her new love life after her divorce from Joe in a new season of the reality television series Bravo.

"Teresa's new story will focus on moving on and moving on with her life, and a big focus of the show will focus on how amazing she is doing," a source told HollywoodLife.com. "You will definitely see her coming out and she has expressed that she is starting to feel smart."

The informant went on to say, "She would like to find someone to finally settle down with who is older. The other women's stories are still being worked out. The show will revolve around her during season 11."

Despite her plan to move on, it didn't mean she had bad blood with Joe, whom she was married to for 20 years before separating. Teresa was one of the people who gave Joe a birthday thank you to Joe on his 48th birthday on Friday, May 22. Commenting on Joe's photo, Teresa wrote, "Happy birthday. Have the best birthday ever." He also added several celebratory emojis, including a cake with candles, gifts, and confetti.

Going back to the next season 11 of "RHONJ", the source stated that "all the ladies" would return and that there was a possibility of a new addition to the cast. "The network is toying with the idea of ​​adding someone else, but since they hadn't even spent a full week on set, they haven't decided yet. Some of them hadn't even filmed together and very few scenes had been filmed, "explained the source. "However, they are talking to some women to see if they fit, but it looks like they are the same ladies from next season."

Bravo was reported to start filming for the new season on July 20. "The network doesn't want to risk starting before that, but everyone feels excited and ready to start. They got the call about filming this week." The source said. Returning to season 11 with Teresa are Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider.