Teresa Giudice from RHONJ & # 39; definitely & # 39; will be coming out in the next season of the show

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice reportedly "definitely,quot; will be dating during the show's next eleventh season.

"Teresa's new story will focus on moving on and moving on with her life, and a big focus of the show will focus on how amazing she is doing," a source told Up News Info.

"You will definitely see her dating and she has expressed that she is starting to feel smart. She would like to find someone who will finally settle down with who is older. The other women's stories are still being worked out. The show will revolve around her during season 11,quot; the source continued.

Teresa separated from Joe Giudice, her husband of 20 years, and filed for divorce in December 2019. In April, she revealed that the documentation for the divorce was almost complete.

Her brother Joe Gorga and her friends have been urging her to return to the dating group for some time, saying that her ex-husband did not treat her well.