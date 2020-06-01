Tekashi 69 talks about the death of George Floyd and the protests – Watch the video

Tekashi 69 has just spoken about the tragic death of George Floyd and what has been happening across the country. He told his fans that he can't speak on too many issues given his legal problems, but he made sure to say a few things.

Check out the video he posted from his home:

Many enemies appeared in the comments and criticized the rapper, but there were also people who defended him and said that he should leave him alone to offer his condolences.

Someone said, "Let the man give you his condolences, some of his favorite celebrities are silent," and another follower posted this message: "You can't criticize the police because they are the ones keeping you safe."

Another commenter said the following: "You are saying more than meek!" And someone else posted this message: "Boy, it's not about YOU," you choose not to be a man. NEXT CALLER. "

A follower said, "You can't speak on certain topics, but you can say the word n ​​… goodbye," and someone else posted this: "He only made this video because he had to, he doesn't care." You are more interested in getting views and money. I don't take anything seriously this man says. "

Another commenter wrote this: "I don't know why the shadow room even posted this."

In other news, there is a new report from Hot New Hip Hop that recently suggested the fact that there are rumors of a collaboration between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, both artists who have found themselves in controversial situations before.

While not confirmed, many believe the collaboration is on the way.

People have also been waiting for Nicki Minaj to talk about George Floyd these days, just like many other celebrities have already, but she has remained silent until now.



