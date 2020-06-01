Target CEO: Lake Street location to be rebuilt and support to workers and community – Up News Info

– After the damage and looting led the company to close dozens of locations in Minnesota last week, Target CEO Brian Cornell says the company will provide support to both its team members and the community.

On Thursday, Target closed 24 stores around the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd. The day before, protests in the MPD's third constituency turned into riots, fires, and looting. Among the significantly damaged locations was the Target across the street from the compound on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

Over the weekend, Cornell texted the team and Target guests, announcing the team's commitment to the following four areas:

Provide first aid, food and basic necessities to the community.

Support for team members in closed stores.

Commit to rebuilding and reopening the Target store on Lake Street, as well as any other affected Target stores

Commitment to community leaders to support local families as the community heals

Cornell says team members affected by the store closings will receive payment of up to 14 days of scheduled hours. Employees will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

"As noted in Brian's letter, we are committed to rebuilding the Lake Street store, and in the meantime, we are providing first aid kits and medications, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials to help ensure that No one within the areas of greatest damage and the demonstration is cut off from the supplies needed. Yesterday, the teams worked to board the Lake Street building until we can properly assess the damage and determine the safest way to begin rebuilding, "he said. Monday a representative from Target.

