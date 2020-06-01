Taraji P. Henson hopes to erase mental health stigma in black community amid crisis COVID-19

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Empire & # 39; He talks about his campaign to provide free sessions for people of color when he talks to Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta during a CNN special.

Taraji P. Henson It has opened up about the broader implications of COVID-19 in the African American community.

The 49-year-old "Empire"the actress spoke to Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta during a CNN special on his mental health program, in partnership with his Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, helping black Americans and people of color during the pandemic.

"When COVID happened, my heart went out and I knew that people were suffering and are suffering alone in isolation," he shared. "I am blessed. I can call my therapist. I can pay without thinking, but what about those who can't?"

Taraji went on to say that "African Americans and people of color are disproportionately affected not only by the virus but also by the mental health side effects associated with the virus."

She explained, "So we created a virtual fundraising campaign for free sessions for people of color and disadvantaged neighborhoods."

The "What men want"The star also referred to the impact that the death of George Floyd, the African-American man who was killed by white police officers on Monday (May 25), has had on the nation, comparing racism in the United States to" trying it stops a bleeding wound and just keeps bleeding. "

"It's like, it won't budge, you know," he confessed. "But I am raising money to help those who cannot. It is tragic and traumatic. And I mean, at this point it seems that we have to save ourselves … My hope is that we eradicate the stigma around mental health in the black community "