Tamar Braxton quotes Ice Cube and calls for justice

Tamar Braxton shared a message from Ice Cube and tells his fans that until there is justice, there will be no peace. Check out their recent post below.

‘Something you can't ignore FC ️ FCK a brand‼ ️ I'm in the brand of a black mother who has a black son‼ ️✨ #no justice no peace ✊🏾’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: siento I feel you. I live here in Los Angeles and have 2 children, ages 21 and 15. And 4 daughters. But they are also lynchings for women. I will not let them out of the house. And don't get discouraged with that lifestyle. I homeschool and her father is a veteran. Protect Logan at all costs. Much love.

One commenter wrote: ‘I've been saying that all day. In addition to billions of dollars in damages, "and another follower posted this message:" GEORGE FLOYD. Say your name Know your name Matters. What will you do? How will your voice be heard? What will you say?

Someone else said, "Exactly‼ ️✊🏼‼ ️ We will continue until EVERYONE is arrested and this police brutality stops once and for all!" Logan and the safety of all little black boots are more important than any brand. Blessed Tay! "

A follower posted this: ‘I don't see destroying other people's hard work as the right thing. Sister of a police officer and aunt of a black nephew! "

An Instagram installer posted this message: & # 39; @tamarbraxton I am very scared and it is the fifth night in the center of my city that the police have blocked all the sections and have a SWAT team and about ten horses and closed some of our shops until tomorrow. We all have to keep praying 🙏🏽 because this was the worst year in history. I can't go to any job interview and take my GED classes. "

Another follower wrote this: ‘I'm glad Don Lemon called all the,quot; Brands "! Wake up people! Everyone is hiding, including Kevin Hart! Anthony Anderson! Ellen! Tracy Ellis Ross! Steph Curry! Drake! Fucking hidden! No comment! Talk!!!!! Speak for the love of God! I love you Tamar. "

Apart from this, Tamar's sister Toni Braxton discussed a few things about what has been happening across the country lately after George Floyd's death.



